How Two Fans Saved Cher from Man Saying He Would Kill Her

Getty

"He grabbed my arm and put it behind my back."

Two of Cher's fans were "Strong Enough" to take on a would-be attacker.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the legendary singer opened up about one particularly scary encounter she had during a discussion about aging in the public eye.

"I hate it. What, I'm going to say I like it? No, I don't. Any woman who is honest will say it's not as much fun," she began. "When I was working on the road we used to work two shows a night and then go out dancing all night long."

"I don't like going out now because everybody's got a camera and it's not safe," she continued. "People rush you, and you don't know if they’re going to kill you or take your picture. Either way, I don't like it."

When she was asked whether anyone had ever been "hostile" with her in the past, the pointed to an experience she had when she was on Broadway in the early '80s.

"I had a man try to kill me. I always got dropped off at the stage door when I was doing Come Back To the Five and Dime on Broadway," she explained. "I thought he was going to shake my hand, and he grabbed my arm and put it behind my back."

"He started pushing me down the alleyway, and he said: 'If you make a sound, I'll kill you,'" she recalled. "Two fans, who later became friends, saw something was wrong, and they started screaming and ran towards me, and he ran away."

During the profile, the 74-year-old living legend was asked about some of her high-profile relationships.

When asked who has been the loves of her life, she was quick to reply. "I think Robert [Camilletti, the so-called Bagel Boy] and Gregory Allman," she revealed. "Gregory was a special man. Well, look, he was a southern gentleman who happened to do drugs. It was that simple. And he tried hard to get off them. One time we were going to a rehab and I said: 'I'm so tired of doing this,' and he said: 'So am I. And I keep doing it for you.' Robert was completely different. He was like a rock."