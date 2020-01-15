Wendy Williams usually doesn't back down from her inflammatory and incendiary commentary on her talk show, and for a week she stayed silent after an insensitive moment while discussing Joaquin Phoenix where she tried to mimic a cleft palate by pulling her lip up with her finger while her audience laughed.

But on Wednesday night, after an onslaught from social media, including an explosive attack by Cher, the talk show host has apologized for her insensitive gesture and gone so far as to make donations to organizations that help children with cleft palates.

Cher was among the many, many voices outraged on social media after Williams physically mocked the appearance of a cleft lip during a segment where she talked about how attractive she found the "Joker" star.

"When he shaves off his mustache he's got a hairline fracture," she said of Phoenix. "He's got one of those -- what do you call it? cleft lip, cleft palate."

Notably, Phoenix has never admitted to having this condition. While he does bear a similar scar to many who've had their cleft lip surgically closed, his is reportedly not related to a cleft palate at all, but simply a facial scar he was born with.

Regardless, it was Williams' mocking the condition by contorting her lip that many saw as incredibly insensitive. And despite her subsequent apology, Cher is having none of it.

The iconic singer and actress tore into Williams again after her apology, detailing the struggles and pain that both children and parents go through when dealing with facial conditions like these.

DOES AN APOLOGY MAKE UP FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/Su0OHB8hTG — Cher (@cher) January 16, 2020

APOLOGIZED🤬

THERE IS NO APOLOGY FOR

WHAT SHE DID…. & LAUGHED

ABOUT ‼️I KNOW THESE CHILDREN,& ADULTS.THEY GO THROUGH HELL,THEIR PARENTS GO THROUGH HELL‼️Fk Her Apology.

SHE WANTS TO KEEP HER JOB‼️I CANT CONTAIN MY ANGER‼️ — Cher (@cher) January 16, 2020

Earlier in the night, Cher went off on Williams about the pain and challenges these kids and their families must endure throughout their childhood, often including multiple facial surgeries in an attempt to "look normal."

She gained a greater appreciation and sympathy for the plight of kids with serious facial conditions after her Golden Globe-nominated performance in "Mask," based on the true story of a boy with a rare disfiguring facial condition.

@WendyWilliams I Was Going To Try & Hold My Temper🤞🏻BUT IM SO F-NG ANGRY I CANT😤.

In 1985 I Made a Film Called

“MASK”‼️THROUGH THAT FILM I BECAME INVOLVED WITH CHILDREN,& ADULTS WHO HAD CRANIOFACIAL

ANOMALIES. YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THESE PPL GO THROUGH‼️20+ OPERATIONS — Cher (@cher) January 16, 2020

BEFORE THEIR TEENS‼️MUCH OF THE TIME THEY ARE IN PAIN,AFRAID,BUT HAVE HOPE 🙏🏻THEY WILL LOOK NORMAL. THE💔& FEAR THEIR PARENTS GO THROUGH IS UNBEARABLE. IF YOUR MOM SAW WHAT YOU DID SHE’D BE ASHAMED. MY MOM TAUGHT ME TO LOVE & HELP PPL IN PAIN.WHO ARE U⁉️U SHOULD B FIRED — Cher (@cher) January 16, 2020

Thank you @FarhanLaljiTSN at the end of the day this is something we can all rally behind, and that’s a mission to #endbullying . @WendyWilliams comments/actions towards the cleft community clearly promotes bullying. @saints @nfl @cfl https://t.co/SPNmBkdxIn — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 15, 2020

Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donation, and for thinking of Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you, and I encourage others to as well. I wish you all the best. https://t.co/JmYnRb8C8t — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 16, 2020

As Ambassador for Cleft Lip and Palate Association @CLAPACOMMUNITY I really am disgusted by this @wendywilliams.. Mimicing a cleft lip, and making a joke about it, is disgraceful. Have you any idea the pain and operations a child with cleft must go through as they grow? Please RT https://t.co/bINZItpWgI — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 9, 2020

This is @WendyWilliams making fun of the cleft community on her TV show. 🤬🤬🤬🤬



Are you kidding me??? We all have a responsibility to #EndBullying



With her platform, like myself, we have a much higher responsibility when it comes to our actions. This is just terrible. pic.twitter.com/JrlS0RJs5D — Adam Bighill (@Bighill44) January 10, 2020

Dear @WendyWilliams there is a perfect little person in surgery today, which is a scary day for his parents. Wouldn't today be a perfect day to address the ooopsy you made last week mocking facial differences?

You can do it Wendy, open your ♥️@Bighill44 @KristinaBighill — Jo Penn (@JoeDPea) January 15, 2020

Wendy Williams is trash for making fun of Joaquin Phoenix and his cleft lip. Targeting someone’s appearance, especially since he can’t help that he was born with it is just fucking disgusting. You are trash Wendy Williams. pic.twitter.com/C3Cp9aNKLX — Katy Chanco (@KatyChanco) January 15, 2020

I’ve had more than a dozen surgeries because of my cleft lip and cleft palate. Your actions actually made me feel bad about myself, and that really sucks. You should consider apologizing to Joaquin Phoenix, at the least. #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/0gHkM0ZoaM — Alden Hirata (@_ATHirata) January 15, 2020

Hi, @WendyWilliams



Fuck. you.



My birth defect isn’t a joke, nor the 70+ surgeries I had or the years of torment over not having a “normal face”. My family was lucky enough to have been given assistance to cover the costs of the lifetime of medical bills. Fuck off. https://t.co/CHw3XxLEgd — Valentine (@NetflixChris) January 15, 2020

Hey @WendyWilliams, a public apology to the cleft community is in order. Coming from the father of a beautiful son born with cleft lip/palate, if you had to experience what we have watching our son go through everything he has, you wouldnt be so quick to make fun of this. pic.twitter.com/OcnIcxJVzw — Adam Singletary (@adam_singletary) January 8, 2020

CLAPA is calling on @WendyWilliams to issue a public, on air apology for her ignorant, offensive actions on her show this week, and to educate herself about the reality of cleft lip and palate around the world https://t.co/pl6voYP0WH @carolvorders pic.twitter.com/nkOhLWTtLk — CLAPA Community (@CLAPACOMMUNITY) January 10, 2020

Wendy Williams making fun of Joaquin Phoenix’s lip scar? cancelled pic.twitter.com/Y2w5PP6BJj — cillian murphy’s beard (@itsbrookeluv) January 8, 2020

I enjoy putting my feet up and watching some TV when I can. I won't be watching @WendyWilliams and further, I won't be tuning into anything on @FOXTV or @bet until @Bighill44 is happy with a resolution. The fact this has taken as long as it has is disturbing. — BWL (@Iam_bwl) January 15, 2020

@WendyWilliams should feel ashamed for being so disrespectful joking about Joaquin Phoenix cleft lip, not only to him but others out there. This should not have been aired and she should be held responsible for her actions. pic.twitter.com/bW27B10muc — brandon (@bran97x) January 8, 2020