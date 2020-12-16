Celebs React to Tom Cruise's COVID Rant on Mission Impossible Set

Getty

"Tom Cruise is correct here FYI. Sorry/Not sorry," tweeted Josh Gad.

Hollywood reacted to one of its own reportedly going off on a production crew for not following COVID safety guidelines.

On Tuesday, The Sun leaked an audio recording that the outlet claims is Tom Cruise engaged in a profanity-laden rant against employees on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7" after some of them apparently stood too close during filming.

In the two-and-a-half minute recording, Cruise threatened to fire workers if they continued to disregard the protocols, all while telling the crew Hollywood is counting on them to bring the movie business back to life.

"I'm on the phone with every f---ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf---ers," Cruise is heard yelling. "No apologies. You can tell it to the people who are losing their f--king homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education."

After the recording went viral, Tinseltown put its two cents into the mix.

"Tom Cruise is correct here FYI. Sorry/Not sorry," tweeted Josh Gad, while Aisha Tyler wrote, "Need to work on my bitchness."

Hilarie Burton Morgan added, "I've never liked him more! Can I just blast this at the supermarket?"

Designer Kenneth Cole got in on the fun by referencing a classic scene between Cruise and Jack Nicholson from a 1992 film.

"'I want the truth'. 'You can't handle the truth'. -A few good men. Tom Cruise."

Straddling the lines of criticism and praise, actress Bethany Anne Lind shared, "I don't think it's for anyone to judge an out-of-context 'rant.' But someone screaming at people (with the pretense of others losing their homes - when you could pay your entire crew their yearly rent without batting an eye) is gonna be triggering for some."

"That being said," she continued. "I for sure hollered in the privacy of my home tonight about someone not present and their decisions that affect me and the decisions I make during a pandemic and I would NOT want it to be shared."

See more reactions, below.

THIS. IS. GODDAMN. BEAUTIFUL.



I wish MORE people in charge would react like this to people who violate protocols or not wearing masks. If only more people saw the bigger picture that Tom is highlighting here.



