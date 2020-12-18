Teen Mom OG's Cheyenne Floyd Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Zach Davis

Instagram

Floyd also reminded fans to "respect women" and their bodies when it comes to pregnancy speculation.

Cheyenne Floyd has a baby on board.

The "Teen Mom OG" star revealed Thursday that she and Zach Davis are expecting their first child together, sharing a stunning pregnancy photoshoot to Instagram. Floyd is already mom to daughter Ryder, who she shares with ex Cory Wharton.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents. We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could. The past few months have been life changing in the best ways possible," she captioned the post. "Ryder is so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning. Zach, you have been nothing but supportive and there every step of the way. Thinking about how young we were when we first met and how far we have come, I could not be more proud of us today. My heart is so full. Let the next adventure began."

She also took a moment to remind fans to not speculate over pregnancy, as may women wait under after the first trimester before announcing they're expecting with the world.

"Our pregnancy was never some huge secret like many of you have assumed and exposed over and over again," she wrote. "I showed a lot quicker this pregnancy. I have been getting asked and told I was pregnant for the past two years. Any sign of weight gain and I was being told I was pregnant. Please do better and respect women, their bodies and do your best not to diagnose them over a picture."

"You never know what is going on behind closed doors - health issues, fertility problems etc," she added. "We waited till we were in a safe zone and got all the testing back. I wish I didn’t have to address this, but we have to do better as women."

On his own page, Davis celebrated the news as well.

"Cheyenne and I are excited to welcome our newest addition into our lives. This has been the biggest blessing in the smallest package. If you know me, you know my life revolves around family," he wrote. "I am beyond excited to start my own with the woman I love. Chey, I love watching you with Ryder... you are nothing but an amazing mother. Ryder is the best little girl anyone can ask for and I look forward to seeing her become a big sister (again). I love you both.... I’m a f--king father!!"

Wharton, Cheyenne's ex, commented on both of their posts, sending his congratulations to the couple.

"Finally!! Dear Lord YES CHEY IS PREGNANT!!!!!! Congratulations Chey and Zach happy for you both," he wrote on Cheyenne's post. "And Ryder Ms. Ryder K your gonna have another sibling!!!!!"

On Davis's page, he added, "Congratulations 🍾🎉🎊 Welcome to the fatherhood fam, the way you are with Ryder I know you’ll do a good job."

Fellow "Teen Mom" stars also celebrated the news in the comments. "These pictures and the videos are 😭😍," wrote Kailyn Lowry. Added Leah Messer, "Yesss. 🔥So happy for all of you, girl!🥰." Former show star Bristol Palin also added, "So happy for you, congrats girl!!"