John Travolta Shares Rare Video of Children on First Christmas After Kelly Preston's Death

Getty/Instagram

The actor captioned the clip, "Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!🎄"

John Travolta shared an adorable video of his children to celebrate Christmas.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, the 66-year-old actor posted the clip featuring daughter Ella Bleu, 20, and son Benjamin, 10, wishing everyone a happy holiday.

"Say merry Christmas, Ella," John can be heard saying. Ella then waves before the camera pans to Ben enjoying some festive treats.

The "Pulp Fiction" star captioned the post, "Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!🎄"

The social media share marks John's first Christmas since the death of his wife Kelly Preston, who passed away at the age of 57 from breast cancer in July.

On Thanksgiving, John shared a video to show his appreciation for the support he received after the actress' death.

"I want to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year," he said on his Instagram as his eyes filled with tears. "Happy Thanksgiving and always love."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

At the time of Kelly's passing, John shared another emotional message on social media.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," he wrote. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side," he continued. "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

Ella paid tribute at the time as well, posting, "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy."

"Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place," she continued. "You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

John and Kelly met while filming 1989's "The Experts" and married in 1991. Their son Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16.