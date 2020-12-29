Fresh Prince Star Janet Hubert Slams 'Privileged' Lori Loughlin After Early Prison Release

Getty

Lori Loughlin has paid her debt to society, released from prison slightly early on Monday after serving nearly two months for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

But "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Janet Hubert is not here for it, though, predicting the prison stint will only enhance Loughlin's profile and career thanks to white privilege. The actress certainly didn't mince words in dragging her fellow sitcom star following her release.

Accompanied by a GIF of Hubert in character as Aunt Viv on the iconic Will Smith comedy, Hubert predicted a future filled with "new shows, pilots, etc." for "Full House's" Aunt Becky now that she's out.

"Lori Loughlin ...I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison," Hubert wrote. "Oh to be white, blond, and privileged!"

So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin ...I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison. Hmmmm...oh to be white, blond, and privileged!

She quickly checked herself, though, insisting she'd "rather be bold, black and dignified!"

Hubert was herself in the headlines recently, but for a much more positive reason as she and Smith finally buried the hatchet publicly in the much-anticipated reunion of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Even better, the OG Aunt Vivian -- who left the show midway through in part because of friction between her and its young star -- finally got to meet her replacement on the show, Daphne Maxwell Reid, for the very first time.

The whole experience was heartwarming and beautiful, and a perfect coda to the fan-favorite series for resolving, as it did, the black cloud that had hung over the casting controversy for decades.

Many of Hubert's followers agreed with her sentiments, with one bringing up similar sentiments shared by "Red Table Talk's" Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who famously "fought tooth and nail" to deny Loughlin's daughter, influencer Olivia Jade, their platform.

"I found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story," said Jada Pinkett Smith's mother. "I feel like, here we are, a white woman coming to Black women for support when we don’t get the same from them. It bothers me on so many levels and her being here is the epitome of white privilege to me."

Further, Banfield-Norris is convinced Loughlin's daughters will be fine, whether they'd come on the show to tell their side or not. "At the end of the day, I really feel like she gonna be ok, and she’s going to recover whether her ass was sitting at this table or not," she insisted.

As for Loughlin, there has been no word of any offers coming her way post-release. She'd already been written out of the final season of Netflix's sequel series "Fuller House." That said, there's no reason to imagine her career is over, as plenty of stars have gone on to continued success after prison stints.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli both plead guilty to conspiracy charges in helping elaborate and funding (to the tune of $500,000) achievement lies to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as part of its crew team.

Giannulli remains behind bars for now as part of their plea deal; he was sentenced to five years for his involvement.

Loughlin must now serve two years of supervised release, pay a $150,000 fine and serve 100 hours of community service. Giannulli can look forward to an additional $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service as part of his own two years supervised release.