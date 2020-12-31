Jonathan Van Ness Married His Best Friend in Secret

He just casually dropped the bombshell.

Jonathan Van Ness is married!

The Queer Eye star just casually dropped in the middle of a lengthy Instagram caption on Thursday that he secretly wed his "best friend" Mark Peacock earlier this year.

While he didn't name or even tag his clandestine hubby, one of the pictures in his 2020 summation post was of what we can only assume was the happy couple on the big (but very quiet) day.

"Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me," the superstar hairdresser wrote. "2020 was a year unlike any other."

After reminiscing about politically campaigning for Elizabeth Warren, and completing a stand-up tour of Australia and New Zealand, he low-key revealed: "I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with...." before continuing on with his list of achievements as if he hadn't just dropped a bombshell.

His Queer Eye co-stars bust with excitement in the comments, and also relief after holding in the exciting news they were all clearly aware of.

"Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! love you Mark and Johnny!" wrote Bobby Berk

"Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most Beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year @jvn," Karamo Brown added.

"Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you. Here's hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage," Tan France Chimed in, while Antoni Porowski jibed: "wait you got a dog?!?!?!"

London born, US-based Peacock — who describes himself as "Putting the GIN into GINGER" in his Instagram bio — appears to be just as good as keeping secrets meanwhile, as JVN does not appear to show up at all on his feed.

Quick-digging internet sleuths did backtrack and find some hints however, including this pic posted by Peacock at the 2020 Oscar Ceremony in LA, taken by none other than one @JVN.

