The Bachelor Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Split

Instagram

The news comes just days after the two confirmed they'd be moving in together in NYC.

Looks like "The Bachelor" star Peter Weber is kicking off 2021 solo.

The pilot/reality TV star and contestant-turned-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan have split after about nine months of dating, news he confirmed Thursday on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Love is a funny thing. It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist," he wrote. "I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end," he continued. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on."

He concluded his post writing, "These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She has yet to address the breakup. Their last post together was one she posted on December 8.

The news comes just after they confirmed they'd be moving in together in New York City.

"So grateful Kell was on board with the move!" Weber said earlier this month. "I had actually made it a goal of mine when I turned 20 that I wanted to live in New York City before my 20s were up and I'm just barely crossing it off the list!"