Iman Says She Will Never Marry Again After Death of Husband David Bowie

Getty

She also explained the role Paris Hilton played in driving her away from the fashion industry.

There was only one man for Iman.

The Somali supermodel has revealed she will never marry again after the death of her husband David Bowie.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar published Tuesday, just five days shy of the fifth anniversary of her soulmate's death, the 65-year-old pledged to remain a widow.

"David is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis, for all of us," she told the publication. "You know, this was my true love. My daughter once asked me if I would ever marry again and I said, 'never'."

Despite twin status as icons of their industries the beauty of their union, she said, was how normal it was.

"It could not have been more regular!" she insisted. "It was a really everyday marriage."

"He was a very funny, warm gentleman – you know, everyone talks about him being futuristic, but no, he was not, he liked more than anything to wear a three-piece suit."

"It was a beautiful, ordinary life and that was what was great about it. We could live in New York, pick up our daughter from school, walk everywhere... You know, I wish we had had more years."

The legendary singer died of liver cancer on January 10, 2016, two days after his 69th birthday; the approaching anniversaries, his wife admitted, are the "saddest time". However, a trip to the redwoods in San Francisco on his anniversary last year convinced her he is still with her.

"He's hiding in plain sight. His fans are still around, his music is still relevant," she said. "And on the day of his passing, I went on a hike and a bluebird flew in front of me. A bluebird, above all things!"

(In Bowie's final single released in his lifetime — "Lazarus" — he sings: "You know, I'll be free / Just like that bluebird / Now ain't that just like me?")

"I asked the tour guide, and he said, 'Oh, they're very rare here, bluebirds,'" she said. "And so now, instead of remembering it as sad, it is more of a joyous day."

The couple met in 1990, introduced by a mutual friend, and were married within two years. They shared one daughter Lexi, now 20.

Bowie was Iman's third husband; she was married to Somali entrepreneur Hassan at 18, which lasted just two years. She was also married to basketball player Spencer Haywood, with whom she shares daughter Zulekha, from 1977 to 1987. Bowie also had a son, film director Duncan Jones, with first wife Angie.

The model also opened up to the magazine about her desire to return home to Somalia one day, were it safe.

"What I miss is the idea of belonging," she said of going back to Africa, "where you are not looked at like you are other... That feeling never leaves an immigrant or a refugee, ever."

However her adopted home of America doesn't feel as safe as it once did, either.

"Once, when I was in my twenties, I went with a friend of mine by car from the East Coast all the way to the West Coast. I have to tell you, I would never do that now, because I wouldn't feel safe in certain places as a person of color. That's how divided the country is..."

Iman's point of Bowie's continuing relevancy and her point about the state of race relations amalgamated in a single Twitter trend the day before the interview's publication, when this 1983 interview clip of Bowie calling out MTV for ignoring Black artists resurfaced:

In 1983, when David Bowie got MTV together and asked them why weren't they playing Black artists >>>>> pic.twitter.com/rHavzF6kqA — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) January 4, 2021 @MorganJerkins

Elsewhere in the interview, Iman also explained a little bit about why she walked away from the catwalk, in no small part over of the intrusion of celebrities on the fashion industry.