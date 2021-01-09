31 Famous Couples Who Got Engaged in 2020

Instagram

These engagements were one good thing that came out of a crazy year!

This past year, couples had a lot of extra time together and, for some, it helped prove just how strong their relationship is! Thanks to that quality time together, many took the next step in their partnership and got engaged!

While some couples, like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, had been dating for many years prior to their engagement, others like Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, had only gotten together earlier in the year. Regardless of the timeline of the relationship, we can't wait to see all the photos from their future weddings!

Find out who got popped the question in 2020...

Ariana Grande and high-end real estate agent Dalton Gomez reportedly began dating in early 2020. After spending much time together during quarantine, Dalton popped the question in December.

"forever n then some," Ariana captioned a set of photos on her Instagram, including a pic of her stunning ring.

After five years of dating, Blake Shelton finally proposed to girlfriend Gwen Stefani. The couple, who met on the set of "The Voice," celebrated their engagement at Blake's home in Oklahoma.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Blake wrote on his Instagram.

Wilmer Valderrama popped the question to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on New Year's Day on the beach in San Diego, California. Then in December, the couple announced that they're expecting their first child.

Liam Payne and his model girlfriend Maya Henry announced their engagement back in August, after Maya was spotted wearing a large ring on her left hand. They were first linked in 2018 but didn't confirm their relationship until the following year. They haven't shared photos from their engagement but Maya has posted a picture wearing her diamond ring.

Billie Lourd and her longtime boyfriend Austen Rydell announced their engagement in June. The couple dated when they were much younger and then reconnected in 2017.

"💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾," Austen wrote on his Instagram.

Three months later, Billie and Austen welcomed their first child.

"Mean Girls" star Jonathan Bennett announced his engagement to boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan in November. Jaymes surprised Jonathan with the proposal during a Christmas card photoshoot, where he performed an original song for him.

"All I was doing was ugly-crying. But I just remember feeling like I was home. I knew from the minute I saw him with the sign I was getting proposed to. Why else would you be in our yard with a sign with my family here, a song playing and your friend and my nephew filming it?" Jonathan told People .

Ryan Cabrera and WWE star Alexa Bliss got engaged on the one year anniversary of their meeting, which coincidentally happened because there were rumors that they were already dating!

"One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES 🖤 @ryancabrera," Alexa wrote on her Instagram.

Lily Collins and boyfriend Charlie McDowell celebrated their engagement while on a trip to New Mexico. The actress and director have been together since 2019.

"I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together…," Lily wrote on her Instagram.

Morgan Stewart and singer Jordan McGraw got engaged in July after going public with their relationship back in March. Morgan shared the news by posting a photo of herself wearing a swimsuit with the massive diamond ring on her finger. Since getting engaged, the couple have also announced that they’re expecting their first child.

Martha Hunt and her boyfriend Jason McDonald got engaged in early January during a trip to the Bahamas after meeting on the set of a photo shoot back in 2015

"I have a secret…" Martha wrote along with a few photos while showing off her engagement ring.

Gabourey Sidibe's boyfriend Brandon Frankel adorably proposed by having one of their cats wear a tag that read, "Will you marry my daddy?"

"My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I've ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I've learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats' daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!" Gabourey wrote on her Instagram.

Lana Del Rey reportedly got engaged to singer Clayton Johnson in December after beginning to date over the summer. Rumors began swirling about their relationship after fans spotted Lana wearing a big ring on her left hand. While she hasn't confirmed the news, sources say that the couple have indeed taken the next step in their relationship.

Brandon Jenner announced his engagement to Cayley Stoker with a cute video of the couple dancing on Instagram. The exciting news came a little over five months after they shared that they were expecting twins. Then in February, the couple welcomed their sons Bo and Sam.

Jourdan Dunn and her beau Dion Hamilton, who is also known by his stage name Sincere, announced their engagement in early February after less than a year of dating.

"Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ....... has a nice ring to it! 💍👰🏽🖤," Jourdan wrote on her Instagram.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes proposed to his girlfriend of eight years, Brittany Matthews, in September. He popped the question moments after he and his teammates received their rings for winning the 2020 Super Bowl.

"My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special! Couldn't imagine this day being anymore perfect," Brittany wrote on her Instagram story.

Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes and Snapchat executive Juan David Borrero, who have been dating since 2016, shared their engagement news in September with a cute Instagram post.

"Si, mi amor! ♥️ We're engaged!!! 🥰😭" Jourdan wrote.

Amanda Bynes and her boyfriend Paul Michael announced their engagement in February after meeting in rehab several months earlier. Although the status of their relationship has seemed to be on and off, Paul recently confirmed that they are still engaged and hope to live together in the future.

In November, Matthew Perry popped the question to his longtime love Molly Hurwitz, who he's been dating since 2018.

"I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," Matthew said in a statement to People .

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young got engaged back in July on their one-year anniversary. The "Flip or Flop" star popped the question to the "Selling Sunset" realtor while on a boat trip to Catalina Island, off the coast of California.

"Kissing Booth'' star Joel Courtney proposed to his longtime love Mia Scholink on Valentine’s Day. The duo have known each other since they were kids.

"I like it, so I just had to go and put a ring on it," Joel captioned a photo of the proposal.

Then in September, the duo officially tied the knot!

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee shared their engagement news in February, a little over four months after announcing they were expecting their first child.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you… you have my heart ❤️," Jenna wrote on her Instagram.

In March, the couple welcomed their son Callum.

Former "Bachelor" Ben Higgins popped the question to girlfriend Jess Clarke in late March after over a year of dating. The couple met when Ben slid into Jess' Instagram DMs and the duo quickly began dating in February of 2019.

"This weekend I asked Jessica to give me the honor of being her partner for life. She said YES! I now officially have the most beautiful, kind hearted, supportive, well intentioned person to spend life with!" Ben wrote on his Instagram .

Jenna Ushkowitz and her boyfriend David Stanley got engaged just two months after their two year anniversary.

"Yes, a million times, yes ✨," Jenna captioned a selfie, where she could be seen showing off her new ring.

Amber Riley and Desean Black, who met after she slid into his Instagram DMs, got engaged in November.

"There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love. I'm looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this. I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership," Amber wrote on her Instagram.

Conor McGregor finally popped the question to his longtime love Dee Devlin in August, after over a decade of dating. The couple share two children - Conor Jack Jr., 3, and Croia, 2 - and just announced that they're expecting baby number three!

"The Real" host Jeannie Mai got engaged to Jeezy in March, after meeting when he made an appearance on the show. The couple went public with their relationship in August of 2019 and Jeezy had planned on proposing during a trip to Vietnam in April but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

"Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose. Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor," Jeannie's rep told People .

Ray Liotta popped the question to his girlfriend Jacy Nittolo over the holidays, sharing the announcement on his Instagram.

"Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!" Ray wrote.

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her engagement to her soccer star boyfriend Andre Gray in May.

"Guys.. wtf has just happened… 😩😳😂 He bloody did it, and I said yes 😩 I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams… I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more 😩😂 @andregray_ I love you so much 😩😍❤️ My world is literally complete ❤️," Leigh-Anne captioned photos of the proposal.

29. Aaron Carter & Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter proposed to girlfriend Melanie Martin in June after less than a year of dating. The couple first connected in December of 2019 and announced they were expecting a baby in April, which unfortunately resulted in a miscarriage. But after the sad news, Aaron proposed and let fans know they're looking forward to having children in the future.

"Lövē wins ❤️😍💍 #iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance #ourlovestory," Aaron wrote on Instagram.

Heather Locklear's high school sweetheart Chris Heisser popped the big question in April. The couple dated as teens and reconnected a few years ago. Their relationship was on and off amid Heather's battle with substance abuse but after celebrating one year of her sobriety, the couple are looking forward to her future together.

Brooklyn Beckham popped the question to model girlfriend Nicola Peltz in late June after less than a year of dating.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx," Brooklyn captioned the photo .