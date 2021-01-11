Ethan Suplee Reaches Goal of 'Having Visible Abs,' Says He's At His 'Absolute Pinnacle'

Instagram

"There's loose skin. There are scars. This is who I am," he said of new, shirtless photos.

"My Name Is Earl" star Ethan Suplee has gone from weighing more than 500 pounds to someone with just nine percent body fat.

The actor has been documenting his transformation on social media for some time now and tried every diet under the sun to lose weight and focus on his fitness. In January 2020, he said his goal was "to have a six pack" -- and one year later, he reached that goal.

"Last year I set a goal of having visible abs, here's where I got to," he captioned some photos he shared with Men's Health on Instagram. "This year I would like visible obliques. It's going to be a wonderfully tough year."

"I have successfully lost weight with every diet I stuck to in the past 20 years, but my goal was never more than that, lose weight," he added, saying his goals have since been "refined and pinpointed" to focus on maintenance going forward.

"I'm at my absolute pinnacle," he told Men's Health. "I spent 35, 40 years without taking my shirt off in public. The shadows haven't been enhanced. There's loose skin. There are scars. This is who I am."

After years of reaching goals, then "rapidly" undoing it, he told the publication he stepped away from fad diets and instead put together an exercise and eating plan that focuses on strength training and healthy eating. He added that his abs came after he altered his carb and sodium intake.

While his goal was to have just 10% fat, in October 2020, he surpassed his goal.

"I was wondering if we could go further -- eight percent or seven percent body fat," he said. "But then I thought about all the wacky diets I've done over the years and realized that I can't keep doing this. Do I want to want to walk around looking like I look in those pictures? Honestly, I'm not sure I have what it takes."

For now, he added, "I'm trying now to learn to live in, and be happy with, the maintenance period."