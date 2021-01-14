Pretty Little Liars' Tammin Sursok Breaks Down Over Husband's Coronavirus Battle

Instagram/Getty

"It got to a very scary place," says the actress. "All the hospitals are full. Be safe, please wear a mask."

"Pretty Little Liars" star Tammin Sursok has opened up about her husband Sean McEwen's rough battle with the coronavirus.

The actress, 37, shared an emotional post on Instagram and a series of tear-filled Stories on Wednesday -- in which she described his symptoms and the challenges he's faced for treatment.

"My husband has Covid. And I'm scared. Today I'm not as scared as yesterday but yesterday I felt very out of control," she captioned a selfie. "It was rough and touch and go. All the hospitals are full and his fever of 103 wouldn't break for days and it got to a very scary place."

In one of her Story posts, Sursok said he was "doing a lot better" on Thursday, with his fever getting down to 102-101. While she fought back tears, the actress said she was speaking out because she couldn't "pretend everything's okay when it's not" -- and warned her followers Covid could happen to anyone.

"There are so many people who are struggling and going through this and you don't think it's gonna be you and your family until it is," she said. "I know some people just get a cold, or they feel like they just have a cold or a flu, but some people don't. And my husband is really fit and healthy and all the hospitals are full. Be safe, please wear a mask. I'm begging you, just do it for someone else."

In another post, she shared that both she and the couple's daughters have tested negative twice, have no symptoms and are quarantining. Sursok shares daughters Phoenix, 6, and Lennon, 2, with her husband.

"We have been in the same place in Austin for two months now. Haven't seen friends and family, haven't eaten out, p is homeschooled," she continued. "The only place we could have got it is the grocery store bc we haven't been near anyone and the whole family is always masked."