Chris Cornell's Daughter Covers Temple Of The Dog's Hunger Strike in Tribute to Late Father

Chris Cornell's daughter Toni gave her late father one of the most touching tributes on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram, the 16-year-old budding musician shared a video of herself playing a cover of "Hunger Strike" from Temple of the Dog's 1991 self-titled album.

"Hunger Strike was released 30 years ago today," she captioned the heartwarming clip. "It's not only one of the most iconic songs of all time but one of my personal favorites. I recorded it for Music Lives to raise money for covid relief in April 2020 and in tribute to my dad who would have been the first to do everything he could to help."

"I love you daddy and I'm so proud of what you created, who you are and everything you believed in," she added. "This song represents all of that to me ♥️ #templeofthedog #chriscornell"

Along with Temple of the Dog, Chris was also the lead vocalist for Soundgarden and Audioslave. After struggling with depression and addiction for years, he died by suicide in 2017 at the age of 52.

Last October, Toni and her younger brother Christopher launched a podcast called "Stop the Stigma: Tackling the Stigma of Addiction Through Education" to bring awareness to their father's disease.

"Stigma has affected me," Toni told People at the time. "I continue to see personal attacks on my family for sharing the truth. The majority of people see addiction as a moral flaw."

"My father suffered from a disease that runs in our family, both his parents were alcoholics," she continued. "The most important thing we can do is know what it is and share our story, so that my brother and I can understand why it happened and prevent others from suffering the same way."

She added, "It all comes back to ending the stigma so that we can start treating addiction as a disease. If not, we will continue to lose more people. We need to understand that it is very much a mental health issue."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.