Chrissy Teigen Defends New Horseback Riding Hobby

Getty

"Why are you guys reading into this so much? the boredom," the cookbook author wrote.

Chrissy Teigen defended herself against critics who appeared to misinterpret her post about why she decided to get into horseback riding.

The cookbook author set the record straight on Twitter after fans criticized Teigen for taking up the expensive hobby.

It began on Saturday when the model, 35, told fans she was getting "into the horse world" after her therapist had suggested it would help her cope with the loss of her son Jack. Since Teigen said she had "absolutely nothing" to do for herself until now, some fans interpreted the model's words as her saying she had "nothing" in her life and claimed Teigen doesn't understand that many people are "struggling" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world," she wrote alongside a black horse. "I hope this dude likes me. he's so handsome and appears lazy, I love."

In reply, a critic wrote, "A lot of people are unemployed and struggling to feed their family in the midst of a pandemic. Maybe now isn't a great time to say you 'have nothing' so you bought a horse to entertain yourself."

Many users followed suit and responded with similar critical tweets. Several also appeared to be under the impression that Teigen actually purchased the horse.

On Sunday, the "Cravings" author addressed the criticism and clarified what she meant by her original tweet.

"A lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that's on me," she tweeted, sharing a critic's post. "I didn't say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me. A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I'm figuring myself out."

"And i didn't buy a horse," she added. "But oh my god, what if I did?"

Teigen continued on Monday morning, retweeting a post from a user who said it's "tragic" that the mom of two had been "so poisoned by wealth and privilege" that she doesn't understand why some fans were upset.

"why are you guys reading into this so much? the boredom," Teigen wrote.

Only one minute later, the "Lip Sync Battle" host shared another tweet from the same critic and hit back.

"She should also understand why people might react badly to the original tweet even without missing a bit of it," the person said.

Alongside the tweet, Teigen wrote, "I do understand. What do you want from me, an essay about me, thinking about you? It's my Twitter. I'm talking about me?"

See how it went down in the tweets, below.

