Hillary Clinton Gets Amanda Gorman to Promise She'll Run For President in 2036

Poet Amanda Gorman might be calling the White House home one day.

Following President Biden's inauguration on Wednesday -- during which Gorman had recited a powerful poem -- Hillary Clinton revealed Gorman, 23, "promised" she'll run for president in 2036.

"Wasn't @TheAmandaGorman's poem just stunning?" Clinton tweeted alongside a sweet photo of Gorman and herself. "She's promised to run for president in 2036 and I for one can't wait."

"She has my vote already," wrote former figure skater, Adam Rippon.

Many stars, including Oprah Winfrey, praised Gorman on social media after she recited her poem.

"I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise!" Oprah tweeted. "Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering -- and so am I."

Retweeting Oprah's message, Gorman said she wore a ring symbolizing Maya Angelou at the inauguration and revealed the piece of jewelry was a gift from Oprah.

"Thank you! I would be nowhere without the women whose footsteps I dance in," Gorman wrote. "While reciting my poem, I wore a ring with a caged bird -- a gift from @Oprah for the occasion, to symbolize Maya Angelou, a previous inaugural poet. Here's to the women who have climbed my hills before."

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton -- who lost against President Donald Trump back in 2016 despite winning the popular vote -- seemed to be feeling "pretty damn good" on Inauguration Day, which marked Trump's last day in office.

"I imagine @HillaryClinton is feeling pretty damn good today, too," actor George Takei tweeted on Wednesday morning, to which Clinton replied, "Accurate."

Clinton -- who attended Biden and VP Kamala Harris' swearing-in ceremony with her husband, former President Bill Clinton -- shared several posts about the inauguration and the new administration on social media.

Alongside a photo of Harris and her grandnieces, Clinton wrote, "It delights me to think that what feels historical and amazing to us today -- a woman sworn in to the vice presidency -- will seem normal, obvious, 'of course' to Kamala's grand-nieces as they grow up. And they will be right."

In another post, Clinton expressed that she was "honored to witness history today."

"May God bless @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as they take on the work of healing our nation," she tweeted. "May we all fulfill our duty as citizens to help our country and our fellow Americans through the challenges ahead."

