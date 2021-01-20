Trump's White House Note for Biden Gets the Meme Treatment

Getty/Twitter

Donald Trump reportedly left President-Elect Joe Biden a note in the White House and Twitter had a field day imagining the outgoing message.

After the former reality star took off from Washington D.C. on Air Force One without observing the customary procedures of welcoming the incoming Commander-in-Chief, reporter Josh Dawsey tweeted, "POTUS left a note for Joe Biden in the Oval, per White House spokesman."

And with that, a slew of social media users quickly posted theories about what was written by Trump.

POTUS left a note for Joe Biden in the Oval, per White House spokesman. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 20, 2021 @jdawsey1

"Please don't indict me," read one fan's guess, as Trump is facing possible legal trouble as a now-private citizen.

"couldn't find Barron before we left, please take care of him," wrote a follower, as another said, "Correction: It was just a list of his favorite fast food items."

A reference to the 2004 movie "National Treasure" stated, "I spent four years looking for it. I put my best men on it. It was a tremendous undertaking. But there is no map on the back of the Declaration of Independence. Don't waste your time."

And many Twitter users riffed on Snooki's infamous letter to Sammi on "Jersey Shore."

Keep reading to see that meme and many more, below.

"couldn't find Barron before we left, please take care of him." https://t.co/2QZ8e5UPrK — Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) January 20, 2021 @iancmclaren

"That crack in the toilet was here when I arrived." https://t.co/fsctT0zYOy — James Dator (@James_Dator) January 20, 2021 @James_Dator

A lot of people tweeting out various joke versions of the note but nothing would be funnier than if it was somehow thoughtful, kind, and beautifully written https://t.co/RiYHsAMHdr — Brittany Van Horne (@_brittanyv) January 20, 2021 @_brittanyv

"President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings. All work and no play makes Donnie a dull boy.” https://t.co/e5USewXrnj — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) January 20, 2021 @ChuckWendig

“I destroyed the upstairs toilet, you've got to jiggle the handle. You have to flush 10, maybe 15 times” https://t.co/KFQQXgqzpM — Anthony Isaacs (@iSpeakComedy) January 20, 2021 @iSpeakComedy

"I spent four years looking for it. I put my best men on it. It was a tremendous undertaking. But there is no map on the back of the Declaration of Independence. Don't waste your time." https://t.co/W32d7GgCky — New Year Same Jesse🧐 (@MyNameIsJesseG) January 20, 2021 @MyNameIsJesseG

Correction: It was just a list of his favorite fast food items https://t.co/eX1P4k2lDO — D.J. Short (@djshort) January 20, 2021 @djshort

Dear Slim, I wrote you but still ain't callin'

I left my cell, my pager, and my home phone at the bottom

I sent two letters back in autumn, you must not-a got 'em

There probably was a problem at the post office or somethin'

Sometimes I scribble addresses too sloppy when I jot em https://t.co/I9urB9mPim — darth ginger (@412ging) January 20, 2021 @412ging

“There is not a piss tape in the drawer, do not look in there” https://t.co/XOX3Nil1BS — Rick Burin (@rickburin) January 20, 2021 @rickburin