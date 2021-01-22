Actress Mira Furlan, of Lost and Babylon 5 Fame, Dies at 65

Getty

The Yugoslavian-born star emigrated to the U.S. in 1991.

Actress Mira Furlan died at the age of 65 on Thursday.

The Yugoslavian-born star was best known for her role as Danielle Rousseau in "Lost" and as Delenn in "Babylon 5."

Her Twitter account announced the sad news, as "Babylon 5" creator and executive producer, J. Michael Straczynski, paid loving tribute in a post.

"It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her," he shared. "But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe."

"Mira was a good and kind woman, a stunningly talented performer, and a friend to everyone in the cast and crew of 'Babylon 5,' and we are all devastated by the news," he continued.

"The cast members with whom she was especially close since the show’s end will need room to process this moment, so please be gentle if they are unresponsive for a time. We have been down this road too often, and it only gets harder."

It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe. pic.twitter.com/HyQlqyC19v — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) January 22, 2021 @straczynski

The cause of her death has not been revealed at this time.

Furlan, a stage actress in Yugoslavia, emigrated to the U.S. in 1991 and landed the job on "Babylon 5" two years later. In 2004, she began her stint on "Lost" as a shipwrecked scientist.

She is survived by husband Goran Gajic and 22-year-old son Marko.