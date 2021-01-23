Larry King Dead at 87 -- Hollywood Pays Tribute to Legendary Talk Show Host

Getty

Legendary talk show host Larry King died Saturday at the age of 87.

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," a statement on his Twitter account read.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster."

The cause of his death has not been released at this time. He had been battling a number of health problems, including lung cancer in 2017 and undergoing a procedure for angina in 2019. On January 1, he was hospitalized for Covid-19.

With his affable demeaner, iconic guests and sartorial flair, King became a household name after hosting "Larry King Live" on CNN for 25 years.

"The scrappy young man from Brooklyn had a history-making career spanning radio and television. His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting, but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him," CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement.

Hollywood also mourned the loss of the inimitable host, as tributes poured in over social media.

Sad news this morning. TV broadcasting legend Larry King has passed away. He was 87. #RIP pic.twitter.com/uvIqkR2c0S — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 23, 2021 @WendyWilliams

Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word.

"I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice," tweeted Andy Cohen.

Wendy Williams shared, "Sad news this morning. TV broadcasting legend Larry King has passed away. He was 87. #RIP," said Wendy Williams.

"Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word," wrote Craig Ferguson. "So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles."

King is survived by his estranged wife Shawn and three of his five children: Larry King Jr., Chance and Cannon.

R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him. 🙏🏿🕊 pic.twitter.com/2BwiN5O2rb — 50cent (@50cent) January 23, 2021 @50cent

RIP to radio/TV/digital news legend @kingsthings. It was an honor to watch you do your thing, both on @CNN and in person. My Dad always asked me “Did you see who Larry King talked to last night?” Would’ve blown his mind to know that, one day, it would be his son. Thanks for that. pic.twitter.com/OTQrEar3c4 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 23, 2021 @ThatKevinSmith

Rest In Peace Larry King ✌🏼 — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 23, 2021 @RoArquette

Wow. Media legend. Interviewed me a few times. R.I.P#larryking — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) January 23, 2021 @BoyGeorge

I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King. pic.twitter.com/eQhSYgPqNy — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 23, 2021 @RyanSeacrest

One of the most memorable moments I’ve had in an interview was the first time I met Larry King & he asked me how it felt “to be so fierce.” May he Rest In Peace. Sending my condolences and prayers to those he leaves behind. pic.twitter.com/y0EkS6DyZM — Johnny Weir (@JohnnyGWeir) January 23, 2021 @JohnnyGWeir

Broadcasting legend and longtime CNN host Larry King has passed away. He will be missed by so many CNN employees past and present. #RIPLarryKing https://t.co/Ruu8hEOLdu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 23, 2021 @Acosta

I’ve had the honor of being interviewed by Larry King multiple times in my life. It was always a joy and a pleasure. He truly was the King of Talk. On a personal level, I’ll miss him. Professionally, we’ll all miss him. Rest In Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/lPt2BZybva — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) January 23, 2021 @GovJVentura

💔 @kingsthings was LEGEND! I grew up watching him and am so happy I achieved enough in my life to have been interviewed by this great—which shows his kindness towards even those just starting out. He made you feel worthy. We lost a curious, kind man. #RIPLarryKing https://t.co/iNryfCXRDy — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 23, 2021 @YNB

"I remind myself every morning: Nothing I say this day will teach me anything. So if I'm going to learn, I must do it by listening." - Larry King



Thank you for listening and rest peacefully Mr. King.

It was my honor.#LarryKing pic.twitter.com/F3SMMSmr0f — Elizabeth Perkins (@Elizbethperkins) January 23, 2021 @Elizbethperkins

Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way.



New York sends condolences to his family and many friends. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 23, 2021 @NYGovCuomo

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer. pic.twitter.com/1JsXeeZYEk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021 @piersmorgan

Larry King was a radio and TV legend with an insatiable curiosity about people and a real sense of humor. He could get anyone talking, from Hollywood stars to the guy on the corner. In the 1990s, Larry King Live even became the most important show in American politics. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TSNlYf87ui — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) January 23, 2021 @SteveKornacki

Thanks for the countless interviews and insights, Larry King. You understood human triumph and frailty equally well, and that is no easy feat. There was no one else like you, and you shall be missed. Rest with the heavens now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 23, 2021 @GeorgeTakei