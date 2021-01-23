Larry King Dead at 87 -- Hollywood Pays Tribute to Legendary Talk Show Host

"I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice," shared Andy Cohen.

Legendary talk show host Larry King died Saturday at the age of 87.

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," a statement on his Twitter account read.

"For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster."

The cause of his death has not been released at this time. He had been battling a number of health problems, including lung cancer in 2017 and undergoing a procedure for angina in 2019. On January 1, he was hospitalized for Covid-19.

With his affable demeaner, iconic guests and sartorial flair, King became a household name after hosting "Larry King Live" on CNN for 25 years.

"The scrappy young man from Brooklyn had a history-making career spanning radio and television. His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting, but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him," CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement.

Hollywood also mourned the loss of the inimitable host, as tributes poured in over social media.

"I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice," tweeted Andy Cohen.

Wendy Williams shared, "Sad news this morning. TV broadcasting legend Larry King has passed away. He was 87. #RIP," said Wendy Williams.

"Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word," wrote Craig Ferguson. "So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles."

King is survived by his estranged wife Shawn and three of his five children: Larry King Jr., Chance and Cannon.

