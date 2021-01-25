Bridget Moynahan Reacts as Ex Tom Brady Heads to the Super Bowl, Again

Getty

The former couple's son, Jack, was at the game and shared a hug with his dad on TV.

Nothing but love here.

On Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat out the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game -- meaning Brady will play in his tenth Super Bowl come February. This is the first time he'll play in the big game not as a member of the New England Patriots.

Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/8UXpu8ZxH9 — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) January 24, 2021 @bridgetmoynahan

Following the game, Brady ran over to give his 13-year-old son Jack a hug on camera -- a moment Brady's ex and Jack's mother, actress Bridget Moynahan, shared on social media. "Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did," she captioned the post. "Congratulations @Buccaneers."

Bundchen, the mother of both Vivian and Benjamin Brady, shared her own congratulations on social media as well after the big win.

"We are already cheering here papai," she captioned a photo with the couple's two children. "We love you! Let's go @tombrady!! Let's go Bucs!!!"

"We love you and are so proud of you papai," she added on her Instagram Story, as well as the photo of Tom and Jack from the game, to which she added a heart emoji.

The Buccaneers with face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 7 in Tampa.