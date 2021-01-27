Bryce Hall Enraged By 'Weirdo' Fans Invading Property With Drones

Instagram

"I swear next time I see a drone by my house I will personally fly my drone into yours and break both of them."

TikTok heartthrob Bryce Hall isn't happy about fans going the extra mile to apparently spy on him while being in the privacy of his own home.

Hall took to Twitter to show his disapproval, "Stop flying drones to look into my house... f------ weirdos."

"I swear next time I see a drone by my house I will personally fly my drone into yours and break both of them," the 21-year-old influencer threatened.

Unfortunately, Hall is no stranger to dealing with unwanted guests at his residence trying to gain access in hopes of meeting him.

Just last week, Bryce and other members of the famous TikTok Sway House confronted a creepy stalker outside their Los Angeles hillside mansion.

Noah Beck hesitantly asked the stranger who was sitting on the curb, "What did you come here for?"

"Sex, obviously" he replied. "I want a cig, I want to party."

When asked how many times he'd been there before, he responded, "Thousands, dude. I was here on Christmas Day."

The intruder also admitted he comes to spy on the boys with binoculars as often as five times a week.