Jennifer Garner Shares a Hilarious Tribute to Airports and Skinny Jeans

Jennifer Garner is feeling nostalgic about the days before the pandemic -- and more specifically, what it was like to travel.

On Thursday, the actress shared a hilarious video in which she paid tribute to traveling in the pre-coronavirus era. Garner, 48, posted a montage of old clips of her in airports and on airplanes, featuring a time before masks were required to fly and people willingly wore skinny jeans.

"Travel: A Memorial (aka Tight Jeans: Goodbye Forever)," Garner captioned the post.

The video, which featured an overlay of sad music, opened to a throwback clip of Garner hopping and doing leprechaun kicks as she walked down a jet bridge to board her plane.

The clip also featured snippets of the "Love Simon" actress carrying her luggage through airports. At other points in the video, Garner can be seen leaping and prancing down a moving walkway.

The "13 Going on 30" star also shared several old photos and videos of her blissfully sleeping on airplanes, including a pic of Garner grinning from ear to ear as she wore an eye mask while sitting in an airplane seat.

Celebrities and fans alike shared their love for Garner's funny -- and extremely relatable -- video.

"I'm so sorry for your loss, sending love❤️" joked Erin Foster, while Gisele Bündchen and Diane Keaton sent laughing emojis.

"When we travel again, can I come with you wherever you go?" actress Jessica Chapshaw commented.

United Airlines even chimed in writing, "We can't wait to welcome you back."

