Justin Bieber's New Music Video for Anyone Is a Gorgeous Love Letter to Wife Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin is the "only one" Justin Bieber will ever love.

On Thursday, Bieber dropped a new music video for his latest single "Anyone" -- and his model wife and their romance are front and center.

The black-and-white video, titled, "Anyone (On the Road)," features clips of Bieber and Baldwin in a series of different locations. In addition to solo footage of Baldwin, the beautifully shot video also includes several intimate moments in which a shirtless Bieber and his wife embrace.

Bieber posted a clip from the video on Twitter. "You❤️❤️❤️," he wrote alongside the post.

This is the second music video Bieber has released for his song, "Anyone."

Last month, the "Sorry" singer dropped a narrative music video for the track on New Year's Eve. In the video, Bieber -- who had covered up all of his tattoos -- played the role of a boxer, while actress Zoey Deutch starred as his love interest.

Bieber debuted "Anyone" when he performed the song at his New Year's Eve livestream concert.

"I can't think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them," Bieber said in a statement at the time, per PEOPLE. "Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it's been healing and transformative."

"'Anyone' is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song," he shared. "It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility."

Bieber and Baldwin first said "I do" back in September 2018.