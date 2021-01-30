Sophie Dead at 34 After 'Terrible Accident' -- Musicians Pay Tribute to Grammy-Nominated Artist

"The world has lost an angel," shared Sam Smith.

Grammy-nominated producer and musician Sophie died at the age of 34 on Saturday.

"Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident," a statement from her record label Transgressive read. "True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and slipped and fell."

"She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

A rep for Sophie confirmed she died at home in Athens, Greece, according to The Guardian.

The avante-garde artist earned a Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy nomination in 2018 for her debut album "Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides." In 2015, she co-produced "Bitch, I'm Madonna" with Madonna. Charli XCX, Kim Petras and rapper Vince Staples were among her other collaborators.

Tributes from fellow musicians poured in on social media as Sam Smith posted, "Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come. Thinking of Sophie’s family and friends at this hard time."

"The loss of sophie is huge," shared Jack Antonoff. "she's been at the forefront for a long time and we see her influence in every corner of music. if you're not aware of what she has done then today is the day to listen to all her brilliant work. you'll hear an artist who arrived before everyone else."

Rita Ora shared a gorgeous photograph of Sophie, adding, "Sending all my love and prayers to SOPHIE's family and friends."

The young artist opened up about her gender identity with Paper in 2018.

"For me, transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren't fighting against each other and struggling to survive," she said.

"On this earth, it's that you can get closer to how you feel your true essence is without the societal pressures of having to fulfill certain traditional roles based on gender. It means you're not a mother or a father -- you're an individual who's looking at the world and feeling the world. And it's somehow more human and universal, I feel."

