Forgeries, Giant Rodents and Somehow Thanos: Ted Cruz's Bizarre Princess Bride Feud Reignited

Getty/Alamy

"#inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS."

The unlikely participants of an "inconceivable" Twitter feud are at it again, as Cary Elwes and Ted Cruz reignited their battle that began last year.

The British actor who played Wesley in "The Princess Bride" slammed the Republican Senator, who claims the movie as one of his favorites, after he posted a personally autographed photograph of Elwes as Wesley on Wednesday.

"@Cary_ElwesDoes this mean you want your picture back?," Cruz captioned it.

The Man in Black was quick to respond, writing, "@tedcruz Nah you can keep it as a reminder of how tragic it is that you had to have someone forge your name. Which makes sense since you are a forgery."

The masterful tweet came only hours after Elwes fired off, "@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS."

In the classic film, ROUS is an acronym for "rodent of unusual size."

.@tedcruz Nah you can keep it as a reminder of how tragic it is that you had to have someone forge your name. Which makes sense since you are a forgery. pic.twitter.com/eZn2zEgZ8w — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 4, 2021 @Cary_Elwes

.@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS. https://t.co/SqGxk0hK0Y — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 3, 2021 @Cary_Elwes

Elwes sent that message in response to Cruz claiming his disdain for "the Left" and its influence on Hollywood projects during one of his podcasts.

"Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys? Whether it's Thanos or go to 'Watchmen.' The view of the Left is people are a disease and everything would be better if people were eliminated," Cruz said.

The shenanigans all started back in September when the cast of "The Princess Bride" -- including Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Christopher Guest and more -- reunited for a virtual script reading of the movie to raise money for Joe Biden's campaign in Wisconsin.

Elwes announced the event -- which took in $4.3 million -- on Twitter, writing, "Inconceivable!"

“Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering. My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now.” pic.twitter.com/mbUs4y6Ro0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2020 @tedcruz

Cruz was apparently stung by the operation, as he shared a screenshot of Elwes' post and a caption full of "The Princess Bride" quotes.

"Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering. My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now."

The Twitter brawl comes only a week after Cruz spat with Seth Rogen on the social media platform, ending in the actor telling the politician, "f--- you."