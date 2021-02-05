HBO Doc Tackles Woody Allen-Mia Farrow Sexual Abuse Accusations

AP

The doc will feature new interviews with Dylan, Ronan and Mia Farrow, who appears in the first trailer.

HBO Documentary Films is diving into one of the most explosive celebrity scandals of all time: the sexual abuse allegations levied against director Woody Allen.

On Friday, the network announced a four-part docuseries will drop later this month, while also sharing the first trailer for the project.

According to a press release, "Allen v. Farrow" will go "behind decades of sensational headlines to reveal the private story of one of Hollywood’s most notorious and public scandals: the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then seven-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen’s relationship with Farrow's daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed."

The accusations first came out in 1992, twelve years and three children into Allen and Farrow's relationship together. Soon-Yi was one of Farrow's six children -- three adopted, three biological -- from her relationship with André Previn prior to Allen, while she adopted Dylan during her time with the director. Two official investigations were launched following the allegations -- which Allen has denied repeatedly -- and no charges were ever brought upon the filmmaker.

"This gripping series interweaves new investigative work -- meticulously pieced together via intimate home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audio tapes," adds the release. The special also promises "exclusive, in-depth interviews on the subject with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts and other first-hand eyewitnesses – many of them speaking publicly about the events for the first time."

The "Rosemary's Baby" star only appears briefly in the trailer, where she's seen saying, "Who on earth could believe that of Woody Allen? I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it." Footage of Dylan Farrow also appears at the end of the teaser, as someone in a voiceover says, "No matter what you think you know, it's just the tip of the iceberg."