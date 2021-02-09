Halle Berry Hits Back at Trolls Claiming She Can't Keep a Man

Getty

"Who says I want to keep the wrong man cuz...I don't."

Halle Berry is hitting back at internet trolls who criticized her dating history.

Over the weekend, the actress shared a quote that read: "Women don't owe you s---." In the post's caption, Berry added, "& that’s on mary had a little lamb 👆🏽."

Fans and supporters -- including Tia Mowry and Chrissy Teigen -- as well as critics took to the comments section to voice their thoughts on Berry's post. However, when several trolls used the opportunity to criticize Berry's love life -- with some claiming the Oscar winner "can't keep a man" -- Berry clapped back.

"You're right, men definitely don't owe woman anything, same as women don't owe men anything. @halleberry you may have to start looking in the mirror, because it's definitely you," a critic commented. "What is it you're doing wrong? With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN'T keep a man."

In reply, Berry wrote, "Who said I wanted to keep them? I'm all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!"

After another troll commented, "Says the women who can't keep a man," Berry replied, "Who says I want to keep the wrong man cuz...I don't."

"Not what most wives tell their husbands who pay for everything," another user wrote, to which Berry replied, "Well I'm not one of them. no man has ever taken care of me...EVER!"

The "X-Men" star also addressed a few fans who brought up the topic of child support. Berry is mother to two children: Maceo, 7, from her relationship with her estranged husband Olivier Martinez, and Nahla, 12, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry.

Berry responded, writing, "And it takes great strength eryday to pay it. And BTW it's wrong and it's extortion!"

When another commenter asked Berry if she believes that men paying alimony and child support is "wrong" and considered extortion, the "John Wick" star shared a lengthy response.

"I'm not going to speak on alimony as I have never asked for it nor have I ever paid for it," Berry began. "However, as for child support I feel I can speak on it as I've been paying it for a decade now. I feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, I think that is wrong! I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I also feel that in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so."

She continued, "The way many laws are set up people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only they did not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child's reasonable needs, and that is 'THE WRONG' and where I see the abuse."

Berry added that these laws "are outdated and no longer reflect the modern world." She then continued, noting that her comments reflect her own opinion. "I clearly don't own the truth. I can say I'm living it every day and I can tell you it's hard. I do totally understand the feelings of those men who feel they are and have been taken advantage of by the system."