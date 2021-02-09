Trump's Impeachment Lawyer Bruce Castor Dragged for WTF Opening Argument

Getty/Twitter

"When is he going to get to 'Live from New York, it's Saturday night!?'" tweeted George Conway.

Trump's defense lawyer Bruce Castor Jr. began his arguments for the second impeachment trial against the former President on Tuesday and many were bewildered by the opening statements.

While his speech was meant to lay down evidence against the accusation that Trump incited the January 6th Capitol siege, Castor quickly found critics questioning what was actually being said on the Senate floor as he rambled through a slew of topics.

Did Bruce Castor take a wrong turn and end up at the wrong trial? pic.twitter.com/pX33sBJXQH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2021 @atrupar

The confusion even resorted to right wing and Trump-supporting network Newsmax interrupting their broadcast of the trial to ask attorney Alan Dershowitz where he thought Castor was "heading with this."

"There is no argument," Dershowitz responded. "I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying! Ya know, he's introducing himself, 'I'm a nice guy, I like my Senators, I know my Senators, Senators are great people...' C'mon, the American people are entitled to an argument."

"He just went off, I don't understand it," he added. "It does not appear to me to be effective advocacy."

How bad is Bruce Castor's presentation in defense of Trump so far? Newsmax cuts into it so Alan Dershowitz can trash it.



"There is no argument. I have no idea what he's doing. I have no idea why he's saying what he's saying!" pic.twitter.com/3tVD9V3UcZ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 9, 2021 @justinbaragona

What the fuck is this Bruce guy talking about? He’s making zero sense and is really bad at this. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 9, 2021 @Alyssa_Milano

Just catching up on the #ImpeachmentTrial here. Is this ol' boy Castor a for real attorney? — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 9, 2021 @jfreewright

He musta got this Lawyer off Craig’s List… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 9, 2021 @FINALLEVEL

Dershowitz wasn't alone, as Hollywood came to drag Castor too.

"What the f--- is this Bruce guy talking about? He's making zero sense and is really bad at this," tweeted Alyssa Milano, as Jeffrey Wright shared, "Just catching up on the #ImpeachmentTrial here. Is this ol' boy Castor a for real attorney?"

Rapper/actor Ice T chimed in, saying, "He musta got this Lawyer off Craig's List…" while director/writer Jon Favreau added, "Did Rudy Giuliani suggest Bruce Castor to make his legal skills look sharper by comparison?"

Did Rudy Giuliani suggest Bruce Castor to make his legal skills look sharper by comparison? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 9, 2021 @jonfavs

When is he going to get to "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!"? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 9, 2021 @gtconway3d

And Kellyanne Conway's husband George Conway summed it up succinctly with his tweet, "When is he going to get to 'Live from New York, it's Saturday night!'"?

Other social media comedians compared the speech to The Weeknd's Super Bowl Half Time show, Mentos commercials and "the worst college lecture of all time."

I haven't been so confused since injecting disinfectant was brought up in the WH briefing room. — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 9, 2021 @jonkarl

Live video of Bruce Castor, trying to find his argument: pic.twitter.com/BUIx3MP4T0 — Fohtohgirl💎 (@fohtohgirl) February 9, 2021 @fohtohgirl

Trump's lawyer is giving the speech you give when you have to stall because the actual lawyer is stuck in traffic — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 9, 2021 @TheDailyShow