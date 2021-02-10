Olivia Munn Posts Plea to 'Stop Asian Hate' as Racist Violence Has 'Spiked Since Covid'

Getty

Experts believe that the Trump administration's use of racist rhetoric, such as referring to COVID-19 as the "China virus" and "Wuhan virus" has helped lead to a dramatic increase in violence against Asian Americans.

Olivia Munn is the latest Asian-American celebrity to speak out and demand outrage over the dramatic increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States over the past year.

Those spikes have occurred in conjunction with the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 virus, with many experts laying much of the responsibility for stoking the flames of racism and violence on the Trump administration.

Early on and then continuously for the remainder of his term, President Trump and many of his officials referred to Covid as the "China virus" and "Wuhan virus," creating a negative correlation and easy scapegoat for those frustrated at the dramatic impact the pandemic has had on their daily lives.

"Over the past few days, I've found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes," wrote Munn via Instagram. "The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside."

Citing evidenced reports that the current spike has come since Covid, Munn says that the Asian-American community has been asking for help, for increased mainstream media coverage -- even just outrage for them.

She then detailed four of the most recent attacks, including a 91-year-old man assaulted in Oakland, an 84-year-old woman murdered in San Francisco, a 64-year-old woman assaulted in San Jose, and a 61-year-old man who was slashed in the face in Manhattan.

"To simply exist as a minority in this country is seen as a protest to some," she continued. "We need help amplifying the outrage. We need help to feel safe in our country. We need help to be safe in our country."

Munn's words come on the heels of several other notable Asian-American figures speaking out, Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu went so far as to offer a $25,000 reward to anyone who could help identify the man caught on camera assaulting the man in Oakland's Chinatown. A suspect has since been arrested.

The skyrocketing number of hate crimes against Asian Americans continues to grow, despite our repeated pleas for help. The crimes ignored and even excused. Remember Vincent Chin. #EnoughisEnough. @danielwuyanzu & I are offering a $25,000 reward.. https://t.co/ImXYhzNuRH — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) February 5, 2021 @danieldaekim

"We must do more to help the literally thousands of Americans who have suffered at the hands of this absolutely senseless violence," said Kim and Wu in their shared post. "The skyrocketing number of hate crimes against Asian Americans continues to grow, despite our repeated pleas for help

He went on to say that these crimes are all too often "ignored and even excused," asking his followers to "remember Vincent Chin."

Chin was a Chinese American killed in a hate crime by two white autoworkers in 1982 who blamed him for the outsourcing of automobile manufacturing to Asian nations at the time. His killers pleased guilty to manslaughter, payed a $3,000 fine and were sentenced to 3 years probation.

Just days after his inauguration, President Biden signed an executive order denouncing xenophobia and hate crimes against Asian Americans, which is at least a step in the right direction by acknowledging the problem.

In the wake of these and other attacks, several other notable figures of Asian descent, and others, have weighed in on the growing crisis in their community.

I hope that these people understand that you will not get away with racially motivated, unprovoked attacks on the asian community. Justice will be served. https://t.co/SrRpNuS2bX — Henry Golding (@henrygolding) February 5, 2021 @henrygolding

Important thread. Violence against Asian Americans has historically been underreported. The recent attacks on defenseless, elderly people is horrific and needs to stop. Let’s all speak up and do our part to end these senseless acts of hate and violence. https://t.co/RHTNhqXTD5 — Joel de la Fuente (@joeldelafuente) February 8, 2021 @joeldelafuente

Hate crimes against Asian Americans have skyrocketed but too often these attacks are ignored & underreported. This is not limited to the US; in the UK attacks against East & Southeast Asians have increased 300% during the pandemic. Please share & raise awareness #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/J9VEh5hUh1 — Gemma Chan (@gemma_chan) February 6, 2021 @gemma_chan

This is awful. NYPD should treat these incidents as hate crimes and prosecute perpetrators to the full extent of the law. We also need more officers in subway stations so that people are safe. Anti-Asian violence is rising and law enforcement should respond at higher levels. https://t.co/xcbKcAXzGk — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) February 6, 2021 @AndrewYang

My friend ⁦@danielwuyanzu⁩ & ⁦@danieldaekim⁩ have had enough w/ America’s anti-Asian violence & they are using their platforms & resources to say no more. I stand w/ them & the entire Asian-American community. https://t.co/GJwC88BWMB — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) February 9, 2021 @wkamaubell

Since the pandemic began, Asian Americans have been screamed at, assaulted, and even killed.



We all have a role to play in stopping racism and hate. https://t.co/i5E072Cq0R — Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) February 9, 2021 @Grace4NY

Throughout the pandemic, there has been an alarming rise in anti-Asian sentiment resulting in violent hate crimes being committed against people in the AAPI community. This is deeply disturbing and unacceptable. — Alex Shibutani (@AlexShibutani) February 7, 2021 @AlexShibutani

This elderly Filipino mans face was slashed in my hometown Brooklyn. Asian hate crimes are on the rise and disturbing trend of attacking older Asians is horrible. #HATEISAVIRUS #stopasianhatecrimes https://t.co/6oiX1UlTKb — diane paragas (@dianeparagas) February 6, 2021 @dianeparagas

The amount of hate, racism, and blame for COVID towards the Asian community is disgusting. The fact that this topic is not very widely covered makes me concerned. I only found videos and information because I was scrolling through my IG feed and by some algorithm it appeared. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) February 7, 2021 @naomiosaka

We stand with our Asian American & Pacific Islander community against the rising tide of racism and hate crimes that have been stoked to a fever pitch, much of amplified by the actions of our last president.



It’s on all of us to speak up against bigotry & protect our neighbors. https://t.co/WmZFmHt17L — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 10, 2021 @AOC

With anti-Asian violence on the rise, we all need to throw our support behind the community and be more inclusive in our anti-racism work #needtoknow @MTVNEWS @YoonjKim pic.twitter.com/JGFHE0SoW3 — Kelsey McLaughlin (@kelseyNOTgramer) February 9, 2021 @kelseyNOTgramer