Abigail Breslin Reveals Dad Placed on Ventilator with Covid, Asks for Prayers

Getty

Abigail Breslin is asking for "prayers and positivity" for her dad.

On Wednesday, the actress revealed her father, Michael, has been placed on a ventilator after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Hi guys. Unfortunately, this post isn't one I ever thought I would have to make. I'm asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy, Michael who tested positive for COVID-19 and this morning had to be placed on a ventilator," Breslin began in a post, which she shared on Twitter and Instagram.

"We are continuing to stay positive and know he's under great care," she continued. "I'm extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights this virus."

"I have faith that things will turn around at any moment, but in the meantime, please continue to wear your masks and follow COVID protocol," she added.

The "Little Miss Sunshine" star went on to share another tweet, in which she stressed that the virus "is never more real until you've experienced it firsthand or through a loved one."

"It's unpredictable and relentless," she said, adding that her dad has been "incredible [sic] careful" and had only left the house for doctor appointments.

"Plz be safe. PLEASE," Breslin tweeted.

Both fans and celebrities alike sent supportive messages to the "Zombieland" actress. Some users even shared hopeful messages, noting that they -- or their family members -- were put on ventilators for Covid-19 and ultimately recovered.

"Praying for you, your dad and your family❤️. I know how tough this is on the family as well," a fan commented. "I was place[d] on a ventilator in April and luckily made it through! ... I hope and pray your father will make it through this."

Breslin replied to the fan, writing, "Thank you❤️❤️❤️❤️. This helps. I'm so glad you're okay again❤️ Can't wait to show my dad everyone's wishes."