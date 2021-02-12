Original Real World: New York Cast Reuniting for Paramount+ Revival

Getty

They're ready to stop being polite and start getting real ... again!

MTV's "The Real World" franchise is headed back to TV, with the show's original cast from its 1992 season in New York in tow.

Dubbed "The Real World Homecoming: New York", the new multi-episode docuseries will feature the OG stars and premiere on Paramount+, ViacomCBS' upcoming streaming platform, when the service launches on March 4.

According to the release, Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell will all return to the show's NY loft to "find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling and to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite… and start getting real."

"The original seven strangers will revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate," adds the release.

"The Real World is credited with creating the Reality TV genre and was one of the first series to tackle important and yet unrepresented topics such as LGBTQ, race, gender, HIV/AIDS and religion," said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment Group in a statement. "With Paramount+ being the home to so many global reality hit franchises it seems only fitting to bring back the franchise and cast that started it all for the launch."

The show's first four seasons are available to stream on CBS All Access now, as well as many of the seasons post-Las Vegas, aka Season 12.

The announcement comes after Andy Cohen teased another reunion with some of the NY housemates in the trailer for his upcoming E! series, "For Real: The Story of Reality TV." The teaser gave viewers a glimpse of what Eric, Heather, Norman and Julie look like now.