RHONJ's Dolores Catania Says She 'Blacked Out' During 'Insane' Housewives Fight (Exclusive)

Dolores Catania says Season 11 of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" features a fight unlike anything the show has "seen in years."

In an interview with TooFab, the reality star, 50, teased the dramatic showdown, claiming she "blacked out" at one point.

"Right out of the box there's this big, huge fight," Dolores began. "It's going to be a fight you haven't seen in years."

"You'll know what I'm talking about when it happens," she continued, noting that she was "actually staring out [her] window" at where it went down at her Jersey Shore home. "I literally can picture it in my head. All I remember is seeing the producers' faces going, 'Oh my god. Oh my god.' They were shocked. Everybody was shocked. It's insane. It's crazy."

According to Dolores, during the fight, a cast member said, "I didn't think I had that in me still."

As for Dolores herself, she said she "blacked out" and doesn't remember everything that went down.

"There's one moment where I blacked out like my face got hot. I'll have to watch it to remember the things I said and what I did in that moment," she told TooFab, adding that Jennifer Aydin just recently revealed to her some of the things she had said.

"Jennifer is very detailed in her conversations as you can see," Dolores continued. "The other day I was talking to her and she started to tell me the things I said in that scene and I was like, 'You know what? I don't want to hear anymore. Just let me see what I said.' And I was really, literally, shocked from the things that I said that she told me. I'm like, 'I said that?'"

Although Dolores didn't reveal who or what started the fight, according to Us Weekly, it involved drama between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider.

While speaking to TooFab, Dolores said the "momentum" from the altercation "carries through with everybody" as the season continues.

"You'll see, every single person has their moment," she explained. "It's like visceral."

Dolores said the season will also affect viewers watching at home.

"There's going to be times during this season that you're going to get nervous. You're going to get up off the couch or the chair," she shared. "If you're watching with your friends, you guys are going to be screaming at each other. It's going to be emotional like crazy."

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" also stars Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 11 premieres Wednesday, February 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.