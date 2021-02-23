MC Hammer Hits Twitter with Philosophical Musings, Fans Go Wild

Getty

MC Hammer made a career out of spitting the truth in the rap game, and he appears to have found a new mic for his philosophical musings in the world of Twitter.

The '90s icon -- known for such hits as "U Can’t Touch This" and "2 Legit 2 Quit" -- went viral on Tuesday when he responded to a tweet that read, "Philosophy is flirtation with ideas. Science is commitment to truth."

You bore us. If science is a “commitment to truth” shall we site all the historical non-truths perpetuated by scientists ? Of course not. It’s not science vs Philosophy ... It’s Science + Philosophy. Elevate your Thinking and Consciousness. When you measure include the measurer. https://t.co/hsZzHNwJ0M — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) February 22, 2021 @MCHammer

"You bore us," Hammer -- real name Stanley Kirk Burrell -- began. "If science is a 'commitment to truth' shall we site [sic] all the historical non-truths perpetuated by scientists? Of course not. It's not science vs Philosophy ... It's Science + Philosophy."

He followed up with, "Elevate your Thinking and Consciousness. When you measure include the measurer."

The hitmaker was referencing an academic article about the philosophy of science he had shared earlier, titled "The visibility of philosophy of science in the sciences, 1980–2018." He also gave his fans a reading list that included the writings of philosopher Michel Foucault.

Clearly, fans were here for it, as Hammer's tweet racked up tens of thousands of likes and some hilarious responses.

"MC Hammer could write The Symposium but Plato could never write Can't Touch This," suggested a follower, as another posted, "Dangggg @MCHammer makes me look provincial and poorly read af. One day I want to read like a Hammer."

But the Grammy winner wasn't done waxing on, even in the face of opposition.

One critic taunted, "I further submit to Mr MC Hammer, that music (which hits me so hard that it makes me say, oh my lawd) is directly dependent on math which is directly dependent upon philosophy. In which case, if not for Thales, Heraclitus, Plato etc, you might still be working at Oakland Coliseum."

Hammer replied, "a little knowledge is dangerous .. before Thales or Greece was ... these WERE ... Imhotep, Ptahhotep, Amenemhat, Merikare, Duauf, Amenhotep, son of Hapu. History doesn't start when you say go."

Dang is right.

Another shared, "This thread makes me happy because so many people are correcting the ignorance of MC Hammer on science. It makes me sad because even some of those folk are a bit off in their understanding. But it also makes me hopeful because it is a teaching moment."

To which Hammer succinctly wrote, "Greater spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds."

So apparently I’m living in a version of the future I could never have imagined in the early 90s, where a device in my pocket allows me to watch MC Hammer defending the value of philosophy as an epistemic methodology.

