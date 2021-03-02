Kathy Hilton 'Lied' to Daughters Paris and Nicky About Joining RHOBH

Getty

Kathy Hilton was so good keeping her casting on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" a secret that her own daughters didn't know it was happening until the rest of the world did.

During the latest episode of her "This Is Paris" podcast, Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky recalled asking their mom whether the rumors were true, rumors Kathy continued to deny until the news was eventually confirmed.

"First of all, my mom was so shady about the whole thing," said Nicky. "Pretty much every year this rumor surfaces: 'Kathy Hilton is joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' And we're like, 'No she's not.' This year was no different."

"I asked her, 'Mom, are you going to be on the show?' She's like, 'No,'" Nicky went on, saying she continued to ask Kathy about the rumors as they started getting more pickup. "I'm like, 'Mom, why are they saying this? Are you going to be on the show?'"

"She goes, 'Well, they've asked me and I'm thinking about it, but I'm probably not going to do it,'" said Nicky. "Cut to Paris and I in Soho walking down the street and our friend FaceTimes us being like, 'I see your mom is on the Real Housewives.' We're like, 'No, that's a rumor,' and they're like, 'People magazine just confirmed it.'"

Nicky said Kathy avoided talking to them "for a few days" because she didn't want any flack from her daughters over the situation.

"My mom lied to us, pretended she wasn't doing it, wouldn't admit it," added Paris. "There's no way she would do this if there was not a pandemic happening and she wasn't so bored at home for the last year. There's no way she would have said yes. They've asked her every year."

"She's bored and she looks better than ever," said Nicky. "And I feel like she's like, 'Why not?'"

Nicky went on to say that she's a "huge fan" of the show and finds it "highly entertaining." She added, "But if someone were to ask me, do you want your mother being on it, no!" She also claimed that Kathy had only seen about 5-10 minutes "here and there" of the series, total -- saying, "She doesn't know what she's getting into."

Nicky also teased some fireworks to come, as their brother Barron told her that the show was recently filming a dinner party at the Hilton home and he "could hear the shouting from his bedroom."

"He heard all this shouting," she said. "Having said that, my mother is one of the funniest people in the entire world and so is my aunt Kyle. They will definitely be entertaining."