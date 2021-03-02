Soulja Boy and Randy Orton Are Going at it on Twitter Right Now

"You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap ass chain and come work for it you one hit wonder ass mutha f--ka".

It just kicked off on Twitter between Randy Orton and Soulja boy.

Celeb social media's newest beef erupted on Monday night when the wrestler caught wind that the rapper had described WWE as "fake".

A furious Orton branded the hip hop star as a "b---- a--", a "one hit wonder a-- m---- f----", threatened to fight him, and even insisted Bad Bunny would beat the hell out of him, too.

Soulja Boy meanwhile laughed at the posturing, hinting Orton would regret it if he tried anything offline.

The fallout started with a single tweet from Soulja on Saturday, which was actually more critical of rappers than wrestlers:

Another WWE star, T-Bar, was the first to notice and take issue with this appraisal, telling Soulja to "stick to super soaking hoes or whatever it is you did 15 years ago."

Orton, who obvioulsy follows his fellow wrestler, then saw the tweet and came in swinging with this RKO of a tweet:

Soulja fired back at both men, laughing at the former and threatening to "Bring the REAL to wrestling" with the latter:

Orton also claimed Bad Bunny — who recently stepped into the world of WWE — would "beat the f--- outta you", daring the rapper to "Pawn that cheap a-- chain and come work for it you one hit wonder a-- m---- f----."

"'Crank that' came out in '07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude," he complimented, quite possibly facetiously. "but you call what I do to survive, fake? F--- that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya."

But Soulja wasn't backing down from the 6'5", 14-time world champ:

Despite being a full 9 inches shorter and just over half his body weight, a few of Soulja's followers insisted he could take the Raw star in a fight, and he retweeted as much:

Again, Orton dared him to back his words up:

It was at this point Soulja Boy's tag-team partner Bow Wow arrived, sprinting down to the virtual ring, and even daring Triple H to get involved:

Thus far, Soulja had the final word, in which he compared he and his rival's essential fight stats... highlighting the "fact" he is worth three times as much:

Not sure if that will actually help should the two of you actually meet, Soulja, but best of luck.

Your move Randy!

