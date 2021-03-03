WandaVision Parody Takes Jimmy Fallon Back in Time with Elizabeth Olsen to Escape Covid Reality

NBC

But if Jimmy Fallon isn't controlling it -- who is?!?

In Marvel's Disney+ series, "WandaVision" is an exploration of grief and how we sometimes try to escape that pain by retreating into something more comfortable and familiar. Well, that's exactly what Jimmy Fallon needs!

The "Tonight Show" host's interview with "WandaVision" star Elizabeth Olsen takes on a whole new look when he welcomes her to the show in stark black-and-white, with nicely slicked down hair.

Just like the blockbuster television series, Fallon and Olsen find themselves flitting through the different eras of "The Tonight Show," only this time it's Olsen who starts to question the reality around her before realizing that this must be Fallon's coping mechanism for the pandemic.

Just as "WandaVision" nods to classic television shows from across the history of television, including "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "Bewitched," "The Brady Bunch," "Family Ties," "Malcolm in the Middle" and "Modern Family," Fallon is able to reflect back on the history of his own storied franchise.

Premiering in 1954, "The Tonight Show" is just about as long as television itself, which meant that Fallon and The Roots had archival footage to replicate in recreating the bygone eras of hosts like Jack Paar, Johnny Carson and Jay Leno.

They even created impressive homages to the opening credits of those shows, while tweaking the set and Fallon's style and hair for each segment. Olsen got in on the fun via Zoom by changing her own style to match the era of each bit.

Honestly, it was an impressively thorough parody of what has become one of the most talked about television shows of the past year. Olsen and Fallon were both fully committed to their roles in this.

But if this is all about Jimmy Fallon hiding in the archives of "The Tonight Show" to avoid the difficulties of a Covid-impaired world, then why does it still seem to be happening when he finally accepts reality and begins to interview Olsen for real right here in 2021?

Turns out it wasn't Fallon behind it at all!