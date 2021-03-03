Two NY Pigeons Straight up Murder a Third on Subway Platform

TikTok

Premeditated birder.

If you thought Pizza Rat looked tough — you haven't met New York's pigeons yet.

A TikTok user captured what can only be described as cold-blooded, premeditated murder on a NY subway platform, right in broad daylight.

The short clip shows a pair of pigeons bullying a third, who appears to be injured... and is about to be a lot more so.

The two larger birds clearly push the smaller one closer and closer to the edge, as a train approaches the station.

Witnesses can be heard gasping in disbelief at the callous act unfolding before them. "No... no way, hold on... no way they're gonna kill this pigeon."

But that's exactly what happens. With stone cold timing, the pair mercilessly push the third off the platform and in front of the oncoming train right as it passes, before flying away with milliseconds to spare.

The screams of disbelief even drown out the sound of the train.

Within just 21 hours, the clip has been viewed on TikTok almost 10 million times.

After being shared on Reddit, users speculated what had happened: had the victim sung like a canary to the feds, and incriminated his Goodfeathers brethren?