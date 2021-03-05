All The Celebs Issuing Apologies to Britney Spears (So Far)

Getty

Apologies are rolling in following the release of documentary "Framing Britney Spears"

Since she was a teen, Britney Spears has been a target of public scrutiny -- and things only got worse as she grew up in the spotlight.

Now following the release of documentary "Framing Britney Spears," a new wave of supporters are demanding those that wronged Britney show remorse for their actions. While these apologies are coming slightly overdue, it’s better late than never.

Britney and Justin Timberlake were the picture-perfect couple from 1999 to 2002. Following their split, Justin appeared to play the victim in several interviews and shared intimate details about their sex life, despite the fact that Britney was adamant about keeping that part of her life private.

Shortly after the release of the "Framing Britney" doc, Justin took to Instagram to issue an apology to Britney, as well as Janet Jackson, explaining that he was sorry for "the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right."

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed...Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down ever again...I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and will do better," Justin wrote.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back in 2007, Sarah Silverman took to the stage at the MTV VMAs and delivered a monologue about Britney, immediately following her infamously less than stellar performance. In addition to telling the crowd that Britney had already accomplished all she was going to in life, she called Britney's children mistakes and commented on Britney's genitals. When clips of the roast resurfaced on Twitter, fans demanded that Sarah apologize for her comments. In a tweet, the comedian offered an explanation for her actions and noted that she wished she could delete it.

"I was known then 4 roasts. MTV asked me to mini-roast Britney after her big performance. While she was performing I was having diarrhea & going over my jokes. Had no idea she didn't kill. Unfortunate. Art changes over yrs as we know more & the world changes...I wish I could delete it but I can't," Sarah wrote.

I was known then 4 roasts. MTV asked me to mini-roast Britney after her big performance. While she was performing I was having diarrhea & going over my jokes. Had no idea she didn’t kill. Unfortunate. Art changes over yrs as we know more & the world changes. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 8, 2021 @SarahKSilverman

In 2003, Maryland's then-first lady Kendel Ehrlich made a public statement condemning Britney Spears for her appearance and how she was impacting young girls. In the shocking comment, which was featured on Britney's infamous interview with Diane Sawyer, Kendel said she would "shoot Britney Spears" if given the opportunity. The moment was featured in "Framing Britney," prompting fans to demand an apology from Kendel.

In response, Kendel tweeted a link to her apology from 2003 in which a spokeswoman said she "inadvertently used a figure of speech." Kendel added, "It was off-the-cuff and in jest, and that's stupid when you're in public life, and I should know better."

We will update this post as more apologies come in.