Celebrities React to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Bombshell Interview with Oprah

"It was really hard to watch. They were talking like ex-cult members that had somehow fled and made it out," Meghan McCain said on Monday's episode of "The View."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey has taken over social media ... and it appears that everyone has an opinion.

On Sunday night and continuing into Monday morning, fans and celebrities alike flooded social media to share their thoughts about the sit-down interview. While many people praised Meghan and Harry for their candor -- including the former's courage to open up about her struggles with mental health -- other conservative figures voiced doubts on the truth of many of the claims made.

The majority of the responses involved support and praise for Meghan and Harry, with many also criticizing the Royal family for several reasons, including the fact that the family appeared to do nothing to protect Meghan from the racism she faced.

"Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan's struggle with mental health. Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it," wrote Billie Jean King.

Andy Cohen tweeted that he's "fully on the Sussex's side here & so happy they made the break!," while Leslie Jordan shared a video, telling Meghan, "We got your back, honey."

"Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism. #MeghanMarkle," Bernice King tweeted.

Meghan's friend, tennis pro Serena Williams -- who was a guest at Harry and Meghan's wedding -- wrote a lengthy, heartfelt statement in support of Meghan, praising her as a "selfless" person, who "leads by example -- with empathy and compassion."

"She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble," Williams continued. "Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced."

BOMBSHELLS FROM HARRY, MEGHAN INTERVIEW: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss the factors that led to their decision to step away from the royal family—the co-hosts react and question what it means for the monarchy. https://t.co/Mkpg0ejiKC pic.twitter.com/Ko9poQNcMC — The View (@TheView) March 8, 2021 @TheView

The ladies of "The View" discussed the interview on Monday's episode, with co-host Sunny Hostin noting that she wasn't surprised by the "blatant racism" and "unconscious bias" Meghan experienced. (One of the more disturbing revelations from the interview was that Meghan and Harry said someone in the Royal family raised concerns about their son Archie's skin tone.)

"I don't think any of us were surprised," said Hostin, who said she watched the interview with a group of Black women. "We felt it kind of to our soul. Her experience unfortunately is the experience that we all share and have experienced in this country."

"It was really hard to watch," added Meghan McCain. "They were talking like ex-cult members that had somehow fled and made it out. It reminded me of watching people who had somehow escaped Scientology." McCain said the comments about Archie's skin color will "haunt [the Royal family] forever," adding that the Queen will need to release a statement. "They can't just sit back and ignore this."

Sara Haines called the remarks about Archie's skin color "disturbing", "disgusting" and "wrong on every level." She brought up something several people, such as Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman, said: the Royal family "missed" an opportunity to take a stance against racism.

"Here was a woman that was more representative of the way the world looks, but specifically, the Commonwealth," Haines said, referencing Meghan's comments in which she quoted that 60 to 70 percent of the Commonwealth are people of color. "If there was ever a cause to speak up on integrity...this is the time to speak out and come out with a message."

See more reactions in the tweets, below.

Fully on the Sussex’s side here & so happy they made the break! Need more info about William - sounds really bad. Also - we need the return of the big Oprah interview — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 8, 2021 @Andy

Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan’s struggle with mental health.



Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it.



#OprahMeghanHarry — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 8, 2021 @BillieJeanKing

It’s true what Meghan Markle told @Oprah, we don’t know what goes on in people’s lives behind closed doors. That’s something we can all remember. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 8, 2021 @mariashriver

Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn't just maltreat her light--they missed out on it. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 8, 2021 @TheAmandaGorman

Monarchy has been an archaic and toxic concept since 1776. pic.twitter.com/HskkdczDt6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 8, 2021 @MeghanMcCain

Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism. #MeghanMarkle — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 8, 2021 @BerniceKing

On the other end of the spectrum, several prominent conservative figures, including Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens, criticized the interview, slamming Meghan in particular and accusing her of playing the victim. Unsurprisingly, fans came to Meghan and Harry's defense.

"M & H pretend that no royal has had it worse in the press than they have. Give me a break. Have you ever seen such privileged people wallowing in their own (perceived) victimhood like this?" Kelly shared in one of her several tweets about the interview.

On "Good Morning Britain," Kelly claimed Meghan was "completely unaware" of how her words would be perceived and her interview was "peppered with compliments of herself while she was making complaints that will be totally un-relatable to 99% of people."

Users flooded Kelly with replies to her comments, with many bringing up the journalist's past, including her firing from NBC following the blackface scandal.

"If you needed Megyn Kelly to come on to defend the royal family against allegations they are racist, well then, they're f------- racist," a person tweeted.

"Megyn Kelly was fired from NBC for racism and defending blackface," another said. "Nice choice to comment on a Black woman revealing her racist treatment by colonialist white people. Unreal."

Meanwhile, Candace Owens, who is known for her controversial takes, wrote, "Isolating an individual away from their family and friends, using suicide threats to get what you want -- these are CLASSIC signs of an emotionally abusive relationship but we are supposed to suspend rationality because 'racism.'"

She then added: "Dear Harry: Meghan is not the victim. YOU are."

Many users went off on Owens in the comments.

"Every single time there’s a chance to side with racists, Candace takes it," a person wrote, while another added, "you will always side with the shittiest side of any argument."

In which M & H pretend that no royal has had it worse in the press than they have. Give me a break. Have you ever seen such privileged people wallowing in their own (perceived) victimhood like this? https://t.co/TTIiLhw9uD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 8, 2021 @megynkelly

Oprah stayed too broad-I wanted more: “who?...Be specific...what exactly did they say? Who was jealous of M after Australia? How did u know that? What do you mean ur family hasn’t “educated themselves” the way u have? They’re racists? WHO?” Eventually they’d have to get specific. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 8, 2021 @megynkelly

‘She’s painting herself in adorations while she was making complaints that will be totally unreliable to 99% of people.’



US broadcaster @megynkelly says Meghan’s Oprah interview was full of contradictions and she was ‘completely unaware’ of how she sounded in the interview. pic.twitter.com/qJZB6xsz4W — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 8, 2021 @GMB

Isolating an individual away from their family and friends, using suicide threats to get what you want— these are CLASSIC signs of an emotionally abusive relationship but we are supposed to suspend rationality because “racism”.



Dear Harry: Meghan is not the victim. YOU are: — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 8, 2021 @RealCandaceO

However, no one seemed to have harsher words than Piers Morgan, who ripped the tell-all, calling it "shameful" and "absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and Royal Family." In addition to a series of tweets, the broadcast journalist criticized the interview on Monday's episode of "Good Morning Britain" as well as in a Daily Mail column. He was slammed by Twitter users over several of his controversial comments, including that he didn't believe Meghan after she revealed to Oprah that she struggled with suicidal thoughts approximately a year before it was first announced she and Harry would be stepping back.

"Piers Morgan, the host of Good Morning Britain, accusing Meghan of lying about her suicidal thoughts is the exact reason mental health is a long way off being taken seriously," a person wrote.

"Piers Morgan saying that he doesn’t believe Meghan is telling the truth about her suicidal thoughts is the reason so many people suffer in silence," another added.

Another user tweeted, "Piers Morgan crossed a line this morning, which he was encouraged to cross, like all of the other lines he's crossed in the past, and the lines he will cross in the future, because the spectacle of line-crossing is more lucrative than ending the suffering of those affected by it."

Morgan later responded to some of the haters, claiming fans were "abusing" him and asked them to "stop trying to silence [his] voice with racist bullying."

This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/F2QDxELSsr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021 @piersmorgan

Harry wants America and the rest of the world to hate his own family, hate the Monarchy and hate his country.

I suggest everyone waits for the victims of his wife’s rampage to have their say on her outlandish claims before they do so. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021 @piersmorgan

I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she gave me a weather report. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021 @piersmorgan

Let’s be clear: Prince Harry and his wife just spent two hours trashing everything the Queen stands for & has worked so hard to maintain, whilst pretending to support her.

And they did it while her 99yr-old husband Philip is seriously ill in hospital.

It’s contemptible. pic.twitter.com/W8dBoNI7d8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021 @piersmorgan

Can all the Meghan/Harry fans currently abusing me with stuff like 'shut the f*ck up white man' please stop trying to silence my voice with racist bullying. Thanks. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021 @piersmorgan

*NEW:

For Harry to have caused so much hurt to his grandmother the Queen at a time when her husband lies seriously ill in hospital, is just appalling. When it comes to mental health, it appears Meghan and Harry only care about themselves.

My column: https://t.co/KGvzyw0vCW pic.twitter.com/m1o2NkTWbB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021 @piersmorgan

Meanwhile, former "The Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel criticized Meghan and Harry's interview before it even began.

"Cry me a river," she tweeted. "The plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. #MARRY"

Frankel's tweet was met with backlash from many Twitter users, including "Selling Sunset's" Chrishell Stause, Loni Love and comedian Jessica Kirson, who was the opening act for Frankel's short-lived talk show.

"Too bad there isn't a whole aristocracy trying to silence you, because you could have left this one in the drafts," Stause wrote, before adding in another tweet, "Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan's. A woman of color joining the Royal Family. It's the delusion for me. Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say!"

Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. 🤔 #MARRY https://t.co/AsbeYPF9ry — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021 @Bethenny

Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan’s. A woman of color joining the Royal Family. It’s the delusion for me 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say! — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) March 7, 2021 @Chrishell7

Lawwd Bethenny racism is a lot different than your lucky life... and it’s Women’s History Month .. let the Sister tell her story. You haven’t even heard it yet!!! https://t.co/P2jDC1v8i5 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) March 7, 2021 @LoniLove

I was the warm up comic on your failed morning talk show and you were a total bitch to me. For months you never said hello and you ordered me around like a dog. One day I walked off set because I had enough of your shit. Have a great day! https://t.co/NgKYUkXgJe — Jessica Kirson (@JessicaKirson) March 7, 2021 @JessicaKirson

"Lawwd Bethenny racism is a lot different than your lucky life... and it's Women's History Month .. let the Sister tell her story. You haven't even heard it yet!!!," Love wrote, while Kirson said Frankel was a "total bitch" to her when she was the "warm up comic" on Frankel's "failed morning talk show."

"For months you never said hello and you ordered me around like a dog," Kirson claimed. "One day I walked off set because I had enough of your shit. Have a great day!"

After watching the interview, Frankel issued an apology, saying her criticism was rooted in the fact that the interview was airing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I watched M & H sit down," she tweeted. "Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview,during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I'm sorry if it hurt or offended you."

However, Stause slammed Frankel's apology.

"The privilege here is you never questioned using your voice," she wrote. "And yet you used it on your huge platform to let it be known Meghan should be silenced. When I woke up to your asinine comparison, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice."

Too bad there isn’t a whole aristocracy trying to silence you, because you could have left this one in the drafts. 🗑 — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) March 7, 2021 @Chrishell7

I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview,during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 8, 2021 @Bethenny

The privilege here is you never questioned using your voice. And yet you used it on your huge platform to let it be known Meghan should be silenced.

When I woke up to your asinine comparison, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) March 8, 2021 @Chrishell7