YouTuber Wakes From 3 Month Coma, Updates Fans on 3-Month-Old Son

A YouTube star has awoken from a 3-month coma she was placed under due to COVID complications.

Taking to her social media accounts on Monday, Grace Victory announced the happy news to her throng of fans, including an update on her son whom she delivered a day before the medically-induced coma.

The 30-year-old British influencer tweeted, "I'm awake," following up minutes later with, "Baby boy is thriving at home x."

After Grace tested positive for the coronavirus in December, her family kept her fans abreast of the alarming situation, writing at the time, "Grace developed COVID-19 two weeks ago and although her symptoms were mild at first, they worsened as the days went on."

Doctors decided to deliver her son prematurely on Christmas Eve as they determined Grace was "too unwell to carry on with the pregnancy." She was then placed in a coma due to respiratory issues stemming from the disease.

"She's currently stable but please keep her in your thoughts & prayers," Grace's family posted on December 28. "We love her so, so much and we know she'll come out of this stronger than ever. She has dedicated her whole career to healing people, we now ask you to pray to heal her."

Baby boy is thriving at home x — Grace 🌱🕯 (@GraceFVictory) March 8, 2021 @GraceFVictory

The same day, her sister Charleigh wrote, "I pray that when I wake up, this nightmare will be over and Grace will wake up with me and be home. I know she had to do this, SHE knows she had to do this, she just needs this time to rest, so she comes back stronger and fighting fit."

Upon hearing the news of Grace's recovery on Monday, Charleigh and fans shared their excitement on social media.

"There are absolutely no words, other than Thank You. God!! and thank YOU guys 😭," Charleigh posted. "Let's keep rooting for @gracefvictory until the day she's home, with her baby on her chest and an oat milk chai latte in her hand."