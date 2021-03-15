Kim Kardashian on 'Challenging' Year Being a 'Huge Cleanse', Final KUWTK Season and Becoming a Lawyer

Vogue

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the challenging year we all faced in the middle of a pandemic...and the past 20 seasons of her hit show.

During an interview with Good Morning Vogue, the "KUWTK" reality star admitted that "this year has been so challenging for so many people, but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse. and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things."

The mom-of-four continued, "I mean just the amount of time I know me and all my parent friends have spent with our children has been so beautiful that we get this time. I always try to look at things in a positive way. So, even though it's been such a challenging year, I think it's been a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family, and just this time I've been able to spend with my children has been priceless."

"That part has been so beautiful. Just knowing that when we do start filling our plates back up I hope that we don't fill them up with things that don't make us happy," Kim explained. "Even the work schedule. I used to work nonstop. And I would've done anything and everything at all hours and never taken into consideration just slowing down at all. So, this was a forced halt."

Although the Skims owner admits to having slowed down a bit, she's still hard at work trying to get her law degree.

"I'm still in law school. I have two years left, and so I have two years under my belt. I actually am not doing an essay… I’m doing this interview instead so I’m going to have to get up really early tomorrow and write like a 2 hour essay," Kim confessed. "So, that is really steady and just a lot of work, but with all of that I get to work on new cases."

The KKW makeup mogul also shared what else she has planned for 2021 and said, "I'm also doing a Spotify podcast with me and a woman named Lori Rothschild. She's amazing. She's a producer that found Kevin Keith's case. So, I've really loved getting to meet so many people along the way and figuring out how much like what I'm really passionate about, you know abolishing the death penalty is like so high up my list and as I have clients that have gone through close situations like Julius Jones, in Oklahoma City, that I'm really fighting for, it just it really makes you stop and feel that you can't sit still until they right all of these wrongs."

2021 has been a big year for the Kardashian klan, as the reality TV dynasty announced that "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" is officially coming to an end after their 20 season run on E!.

"It’s really crazy to just look back and think 20 seasons. That's a long time. We just all decided together. We were kind of unanimous and then we all called each other," Kim recalled. "I remember it was on a weekend and we had till that Monday to decide. Saturday we all called each other and were like, 'Are we making the right decision? Are you sure we should do this?' So, it was an emotional decision but we all felt it was the right decision."

Kim explained that the most emotional experience about wrapping the show was "when we told our crew that we weren’t going to go forward after season 20."

"I think I was also super emotional when my audio girl gave me my mic. She gave me my original mic that I started with, and gave every family member… and it was exactly how it was labeled," Kim explained.

The interviewer even joked with Kim that only a reality star with that many years on a show can have sentimental value in a microphone. Kim noted, "Even sitting in the chair for the last time, it was emotional."

The hit reality series debuted in 2007, and with roughly 14 years of content, a lot has happened in front of the cameras for the uber successful family.

One of the biggest differences the interviewer pointed out was the sound of their voices and how it's changed throughout the years.

"That's the biggest mystery to me and my sisters. It's the thing that has us absolutely blown away. We have no idea what happened to our voices," Kim exclaimed. "We have completely different voices."

"I look back and I think oh my god, there's so many embarrassing things that are on TV for the world to see, but then you have to kind of just understand that I'm so grateful for the evolution, cause I've learned so much. So, I'm happy that we were able to be on for so long for people to see that," Kim concluded.

The final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" premieres March 18 on E!.