Kim Kardashian Thinks It's Snowing in Calabasas, Then Forced to Admit: 'I'm Not a Meteorologist People'

"This is crazy! It's literally snowing in Calabasas!"

Kim Kardashian had to correct herself after she was ecstatic over the idea of a rare weather phenomenon in her own backyard.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, the reality star posted several clips of herself enjoying a winter wonderland only to later discover she was confusing hail with snow.

"This is insane, you guys," Kim exclaimed, as she filmed her sidewalk covered in the white pellets. "It's snowing. And I'm in Calabasas. I don't know if you can see that, but this is absolutely insane."

As she zoomed in on her hand catching the pellets, she said, "This is crazy! It's literally snowing in Calabasas."

"This is really crazy. How is this happening?" the makeup mogul continued, completely dumbfounded as she headed to her basketball court. "This is insane! My basketball court is white with snow! This is insane! You guys, my basketball court is black you guys, so this is insane."

Kim ended her exclusive weather report by adding, "This is a trip, like, it's snowing in Calabasas."

It was her fans that pointed out her weather confusion, as Kim quickly posted, "OK OK I get the message!! It is HAIL!!! Not SNOW!"

"I'm not a meteorologist people!!!! Never claimed to be!" she wrote, before adding a little humor to cover her gaffe. "I know I got 30 jobs but a meteorologist ain't one!"

"If it's hailing in Calabasas in March I call it snow!!! OKKKKURRRRRR"