Dixie D'Amelio and Bryce Hall Show Support For Addison Rae's New Song

Addison Rae is taking the music world by storm after dropping her debut single "Obsessed" last week.

The track created quiet the frenzy online after its surprise release on Friday, and the music video has already racked up an impressive 8 million views on YouTube.

However, not everyone was "obsessed" with the TikTok star's transition from influencer to musician.

After receiving backlash on social media, Addison took to Twitter to address the haters and wrote: "If you hate obsessed... stream it again and let me know what you hate about it."

"Queen ily," Dixie D'Amelio quickly replied to show her friend support.

Addison later tweeted, "I'm obsessed with obsessed," to which Dixie responded, "Me too."

D'Amelio has some experience in this realm as she was one of the first TikTok stars to crossover into making music, with her hit song "Be Happy" and collaborations with Wiz Khalifa and Liam Payne.

"Just be happy for people or ignore it...no need to be negative," Dixie concluded.

Addison's boyfriend, Bryce Hall, also took to TikTok to give the song a shoutout.

Hall shared a snippet of him lip-syncing the upbeat pop tune with the caption: "Y'all hatin but it's a bop."

Additionally, the song was applauded by several A-list celebrities and influencers like Khloe Kardashian, Halsey, Amelie Zilber, James Charles, and Rosalia who took to Addison's IG comments to show love.

Even with the mixed reviews from followers online, the song has already been streamed on Spotify more than 1 million times, and it's been used in over 40,000 TikToks.

Ultimately, it's clear Addison has star power, and she's here to stay.