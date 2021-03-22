Orlando Bloom's Hilariously Unrelatable Daily Routine Inspires Dramatic Readings and Internet Guffaws

Getty

The actor also recently talked about his sex life with Katy Perry.

Orlando Bloom is engaged to a pop star and is himself one of the most famous actors in the world...so it's unlikely his daily routine would be all that relatable to all but a select few.

And on Sunday, the 44-year-old went viral for sharing a snapshot of his life in an interview with the UK's Sunday Times. The chat revealed details about his diet, his spiritual practices, his life with his fiancée Katy Perry, their daughter Daisy and much more.

While breaking down his "day in the life," the "Carnival Row" star said he begins his day by waking up "around 6:30 am" and then goes in and checks on Daisy, before he chants for "20 minutes."

"I've had a Buddhist practice since I was 16, so that's infiltrated my whole being. I'll read a bit of Buddhism and then I'll type it up and add it to my [Instagram] Stories," he said. "Other than that, I won't look at my phone yet. I don't want to be sucked into the black hole of social media."

As for his first meal of the day, Orlando said he prefers to "earn [his] breakfast."

"I'll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein. It's all quite L.A. really," he explained, before continuing to detail his morning routine. "Then I'll go for a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots."

"By 9 a.m., it's breakfast, which is usually porridge, a little hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries, a vegan protein powder and a cup of PG Tips [tea]," he said. "I'm 90 percent plant-based, so I'll only eat a really good piece of red meat maybe once a month. I sometimes look at a cow and think, that's the most beautiful thing ever."

Genuinely thought the Orlando Bloom interview in The Sunday Times was a spoof.



Is it really not?

https://t.co/nZdA4F6IKZ pic.twitter.com/m2n2anZfNt — dan barker (@danbarker) March 21, 2021 @danbarker

Me & Orlando Bloom have the exact same morning routine pic.twitter.com/7AYtfUVgU8 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 21, 2021 @joeheenan

Orlando Bloom: “I like to earn my breakfast so I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein. It’s all quite LA really. Then I’ll go for a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots” pic.twitter.com/L5qLMCqCdc — Viv Heaton (@viv_heaton) March 21, 2021 @viv_heaton

The "Lord of the Rings" star went on to share more details about his typical day, including eating a plant-based lunch and building with Legos. Orlando also touched upon his deal with Amazon, in which he "exclusively" works with the studio.

"I spend a lot of my time dreaming about roles for myself and others -- for minorities and women. I'm trying to be a voice for everybody," he told the publication.

Several moments from the interview had fans talking on Twitter, particularly Bloom's comments about his diet and morning regimen.

"So this is insane," a user wrote alongside a photo of the interview.

"Genuinely thought the Orlando Bloom interview in The Sunday Times was a spoof. Is it really not?" another tweeted.

"Wondering why Orlando Bloom was trending and reading this level of cringe has put me right off my brain oil and chants for the day," a fan wrote.

Wondering why Orlando Bloom was trending and reading this level of cringe has put me right off my brain oil and chants for the day pic.twitter.com/P4ytknUNY5 — James Billingham (@oolon) March 21, 2021 @oolon

Much like #OrlandoBloom, I also like to earn my breakfast. This morning, I walked ALL the way to the kitchen to get two blueberry hot cross buns. Toasted. With heaps of butter. Could have done with a sprinkling of brain octane oil, but we're out. It's all quite London, really. — Olivia-Anne Cleary (@OliviaACleary) March 22, 2021 @OliviaACleary

This is brilliant. I want to be Orlando Bloom as he’s on another plane 😉😂 https://t.co/fF1fk3EXX2 — melandjake99 (@melandjake99) March 21, 2021 @melandjake99

"I like to earn my breakfast so I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein. It’s all quite LA really." WHAT A LOAD OF WACKO JACKO NONSENSE from Orlando Bloom #OrlandoBloom pic.twitter.com/00NchiCxz0 — 🥴 (@ohdomeafavour) March 21, 2021 @ohdomeafavour

A few social media users even performed dramatic readings of Orlando's morning routine, reciting the quotes in different styles.

Orlando Bloom’s regime read by an old cockney. pic.twitter.com/Hg6K26WERG — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 21, 2021 @MrMichaelSpicer

Meanwhile, Orlando also made headlines over an interview he did with another UK publication over the weekend. While covering a wide variety of topics in a Q&A with The Guardian, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star gave a brief, yet notable comment about him and Katy's sex life.

"How often do you have sex?" the publication asked, to which Orlando joked in reply, "Not enough -- we just had a baby. though."

As for who is his "greatest love" of his life, Orlando named his 10-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, his fiancée and their daughter Daisy, as well his late, beloved dog Mighty.

Orlando also revealed that the last time he cried was when Mighty died.

"I lost my poodle, Mighty," he told the publication. "He was out of my sight for just seven minutes; he went out on an adventure and didn’t come back, and was taken by a coyote, I think. It was awful, really painful; he taught me about love and loyalty, and how the connection between living beings can be."