Goldbergs Co-Stars and Celebs Pay Tribute to George Segal, Dead at 87

The series regular's final appearance on "The Goldbergs" will be the upcoming April 7th episode, with a planned on-air tribute.

A staple of television for decades, George Segal actually managed to land one of his longest running and most beloved roles in what would turn out to be the final years of his life, as the family patriarch on ABC's "The Goldbergs."

Segal's wife Sonia confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday evening that the actor had "passed away due to complications from bypass surgery." He was expected to return for the final episodes of his show's current eighth season.

Now, Segal's final episode will be the already-completed 16th episode, scheduled for air on April 7. Upon news of his passing, those who've worked with him these past eight years paid tribute to the venerable actor.

"Today we lost a legend," tweeted creator Adam F. Goldberg, on whose life the sitcom is loosely based. "It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy."

Sony Pictures Television released a statement upon Segal's passing, stating, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George Segal. He was a true icon and legend in this business and an integral member of our Sony family. George brightened the screen whenever he was on camera and was a warm and genuine gentleman. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. We will miss him greatly."

"On behalf of everyone at 'The Goldbergs' we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George," said the production team in a statement, as captured by Deadline. "He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply.  It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years.  It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace."

Prior to his performance on "The Goldbergs," Segal was probably best known as head honcho Jack Gallo on NBC's "Just Shoot Me!" for which he scored two Golden Globe nominations. The actor also picked up an Oscar nomination for his work in the 1966 classic "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

With a storied career dating back to his years on Broadway and the silver screen in the 1960s, George Segal is easily one of the most recognizable and versatile performers of his age. With each generation, he seemed to find a way to endear a whole new generation of fans.

So many who's lives and careers have been touched by Segal in one way or another quickly began sharing their own condolences and memories across social media, creating a beautiful cross-section of his life and tribute to his impact.

