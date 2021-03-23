Goldbergs Co-Stars and Celebs Pay Tribute to George Segal, Dead at 87

Getty

The series regular's final appearance on "The Goldbergs" will be the upcoming April 7th episode, with a planned on-air tribute.

A staple of television for decades, George Segal actually managed to land one of his longest running and most beloved roles in what would turn out to be the final years of his life, as the family patriarch on ABC's "The Goldbergs."

Segal's wife Sonia confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday evening that the actor had "passed away due to complications from bypass surgery." He was expected to return for the final episodes of his show's current eighth season.

Now, Segal's final episode will be the already-completed 16th episode, scheduled for air on April 7. Upon news of his passing, those who've worked with him these past eight years paid tribute to the venerable actor.

"Today we lost a legend," tweeted creator Adam F. Goldberg, on whose life the sitcom is loosely based. "It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy."

Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all... pic.twitter.com/D1aNZuT20e — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) March 24, 2021 @adamfgoldberg

Sony Pictures Television released a statement upon Segal's passing, stating, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George Segal. He was a true icon and legend in this business and an integral member of our Sony family. George brightened the screen whenever he was on camera and was a warm and genuine gentleman. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. We will miss him greatly."

"On behalf of everyone at 'The Goldbergs' we are devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George," said the production team in a statement, as captured by Deadline. "He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply. It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh. Rest in peace."

Prior to his performance on "The Goldbergs," Segal was probably best known as head honcho Jack Gallo on NBC's "Just Shoot Me!" for which he scored two Golden Globe nominations. The actor also picked up an Oscar nomination for his work in the 1966 classic "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

With a storied career dating back to his years on Broadway and the silver screen in the 1960s, George Segal is easily one of the most recognizable and versatile performers of his age. With each generation, he seemed to find a way to endear a whole new generation of fans.

So many who's lives and careers have been touched by Segal in one way or another quickly began sharing their own condolences and memories across social media, creating a beautiful cross-section of his life and tribute to his impact.

So sorry to hear of the passing of the wonderful George Segal! We did The Zany Adventures of Robin Hood together & I guested on Just Shoot Me. One of a kind and always a joy! #RIPGeorge #RIPGeorgeSegal 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/fEZpQSUkBU — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) March 24, 2021 @morgfair

George Segal has gone now. A career that kept going for 50+ because he loved it and he was great at it. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) March 24, 2021 @MJMcKean

So sad about the loss of George Segal. I grew up loving his films, from “Where’s Poppa?” to Sidney Lumet’s “Bye Bye Braverman,” to “The Hot Rock.” I got to work with him several times. This was last year at lunch. My deep sympathies to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/HgQ6Z63kXO — bob saget (@bobsaget) March 24, 2021 @bobsaget

Aww man, not George. I grew up watching him, total old school charm, effortless comedic timing. Doing scenes with him was one of the highlights of my life, but getting to know him a little and making the legend laugh was even cooler. I’ll miss you, sir. RIP George Segal. pic.twitter.com/JRtOirWThl — Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) March 24, 2021 @thebrianposehn

Rest In Peace, George Segal, a movie star who commanded our attention while still seeming like one of us. I loved so many of his films: California Split, The Hot Rock, Blume in Love, A Touch of Class, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf. 🙏❤️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 24, 2021 @JamesGunn

Dearest George Segal, thank you for the chance to play your daughter in “It’s My Party.” You were just the best and so lovely to me. My love to your wife and family. RIP dear, sweet George. pic.twitter.com/81x1G5Oy6o — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) March 24, 2021 @MarleeMatlin

George Segal in Where’s Poppa was one of the biggest laughs I have ever had in a movie. He was a great actor. Too many of these type of posts lately. RIP George! — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) March 24, 2021 @TheOnlyEdAsner

George Segal was a wonderful actor and a lovely, charming, funny man. Thanks for all you left us, sir.#RIPGeorgeSegal — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) March 24, 2021 @IJasonAlexander

I was in a writers room once about 20 years ago and George Segal suddenly walked in and said “Are these the writers? I want to meet the writers!” He shook hands with all of us and then left. RIP. — David A. Goodman (@DavidAGoodman) March 24, 2021 @DavidAGoodman

George Segal, Oscar nominee and 'Goldbergs' star, dies at 87 https://t.co/QuEn8cowiT via @nbcnews RIP good man — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) March 24, 2021 @welliver_titus

My personal favorite George Segal movie is “The Hot Rock”. What a career. What a nice man, what an iconic cool funny 70’s movie star. #RIP — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 24, 2021 @RedHourBen

One of the best films about gambling ever made. George Segal, Elliott Gould and Robert Altman made for an unbeatable combo. https://t.co/o0VVTf7Nfj — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) March 24, 2021 @JenniferTilly