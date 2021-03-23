Alleged Smugglers Arrested for Using Toupees to Hide $382K in Gold and Cash

YouTube

The suspects wigged out.

Two men were caught allegedly trying to smuggle stolen goods into India using some hair-raising techniques.

Suspects Magroob Akbarali and Zubair Hassan Rafiyutheen were arrested leaving the Chennai International Airport after their conspicuous hairstyles gave authorities pause, according to SWSN.

Upon inspection, the pair were reportedly discovered to be hiding gold and cash in secret packets hidden under their toupees amounting to the sum of $382,943. Footage shows officers pulling back the fake hair to reveal the black plastic pouches sitting on top of their heads.

The arrest came only two days after three other coiffed crooks tried to get away with gold paste weighing 2410 grams underneath their wigs, per Daily Mail.

Apparently, the concept of covering a bald spot with treasures untold isn't new.

In 2019, a Columbian man was arrested at the Barcelona airport for smuggling a half-kilo of cocaine under his hairpiece. And four years earlier at Madrid's airport, a woman was detained after it was discovered she had sewn 900 grams of cocaine into her wig.