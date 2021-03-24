Chris Evans Flashes Rare Glimpse of His Ink, Snaps Fans into Frenzy of Memes and Thirst Tweets

YouTube

That's America's chest!

Chris Evans' fans assembled on Twitter after the actor shared a rare glimpse of his chest tattoos.

During a virtual interview with ACE Universe on Tuesday, the "Avengers: Endgame" star wore a tight white tank top under a floral shirt and a couple of his tattoos could be seen peeking out from under the tank top. And fans, for one, couldn't handle it and went absolutely crazy on Twitter.

"um @chrisevans is this even allowed," a fan tweeted alongside a zoomed-in clip of Evans' chest.

"chris evans in floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain? this is what heaven looks like," wrote a user, while another said, "chris in floral shirts with double tattoo peekaboo is something so personal to me."

"Chris Evans tattoos peeking out of his shirt more effective than the Pfizer vaccine I think," a fan tweeted and another wrote, "#Breaking #ChrisEvans chest tattoos is more efficient than #Astrazenaca [sic] + #Pfizer + #Moderna."

Although the fact that Evans has chest tattoos isn't anything new, there were some users who just learned about it for the first time.

"I just found out chris evans has chest tattoos ....yall probably won't be hearing from me for a while," a fan wrote.

In the interview with ACE Universe -- in which Evans was joined by his younger brother Scott -- two of Evans' chest tattoos slightly peeked out: an eagle and an Eckhart Tolle quote.

"When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world," the quote tattoo reads, according to Just Jared.

Check out how fans reacted in the tweets, below!

chris evans in floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain? this is what heaven looks like pic.twitter.com/7zOkRf6NCQ — siri (@ilysmcevans) March 23, 2021 @ilysmcevans

the tank top and button up combo is my favorite thing that chris evans wears. I mean... his ✨cHeSt✨ pic.twitter.com/UACq5Htol8 — mads ♡’s chris evans (@flaminhotcevans) March 23, 2021 @flaminhotcevans

chris in floral shirts with double tattoo peekaboo is something so personal to me. pic.twitter.com/OIcuWjBlmM — nikki ⍟⃝ (@andybahber) March 23, 2021 @andybahber

please cast chris evans in a movie that will let his tattoos breathe free, and please don't ask him about politics, I ask for so little. https://t.co/SuFnzJA5uB — ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) March 24, 2021 @roxana_hadadi

me dressing up like a bird so that i can lay on chris evans chest and pretend to be his tattoo and he’d never know pic.twitter.com/LGO1jIqGkl — simone (@buzzcutcevans) March 24, 2021 @buzzcutcevans

His smile.

His laugh.

His arms.

His floral shirt with the tattoos peeking.

His chain.

Chris Evans you are handsome as hell.

If this is heaven don’t wake me up.

NON SUPERO TUTTO CIÒ.#chrisevans pic.twitter.com/2B9bna1K8t — fuck. (@lookandlove) March 23, 2021 @lookandlove

Anyone else really want to know more about @ChrisEvans tattoos? I want to listen to the stories of what drew him to getting each one. I want to hear why those particular images are the ones he felt the desire to have permanently etched on his skin. pic.twitter.com/UN4rVRKhJy — Stacey (@heartofgold81) March 24, 2021 @heartofgold81

I just found out chris evans has chest tattoos ....yall probably won’t be hearing from me for a while — juno revised! (@PEOPLEAT3R) March 24, 2021 @PEOPLEAT3R

Chris Evans tattoos peeking out of his shirt more effective than the pfizer vaccine I think pic.twitter.com/cliUFTzRgg — 🍍francesca🍍 (@francescaaahhhh) March 24, 2021 @francescaaahhhh

Evans previously shocked fans when he revealed his chest tattoos, including the giant eagle, in a video posted to his Instagram Stories back in October. In the clip, Evans did a backflip into a pool. If you need a refresher -- or just feel like watching it again -- click here.

However, it appears that fans have yet to see any high-def photos of Evans' tattoos. Here's hoping we don't have to wait that much longer.