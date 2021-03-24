Miley Cyrus Pens Heartfelt Letter to Hannah Montana For Show's 15th Anniversary

Getty

"The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana."

Miley Cyrus is taking a look back at her time on "Hannah Montana" in honor of the Disney show's 15th anniversary.

The 28-year-old singer took to social media on Wednesday to share a heartfelt letter she wrote to her former character.

"Hi Hannah, It's been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn't know then…that is where you would live forever," Miley began in the purple and gold-colored letter, which featured the "Hannah Montana" logo. "Not just in mine but millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an 'alter ego' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands."

"We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you. But, a lot has changed since then," she continued. "You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon [and] never brought me back. I couldn't have imagined when taping myself singing 'I Love Rock 'N Roll' against a white wall in my mom['s] friend['s] kitchen in Nashville, TN. The name typed in marquee style letters on the front of a first draft script would make my wildest dreams a reality."

Miley went on to note how she and Hannah have "been through it all together," including "many firsts" and "a lot of lasts." The "Plastic Hearts" singer said she lost her grandfather, Billy Ray Cyrus' dad, while filming Season 1.

"[Pappy] wanted to hold on long enough to catch the premier[e] on March 24th. He passed February 28th," Miley recalled. "He did get to see the commercial that ran during 'High School Musical' which he claimed was one of the proudest moments in his lifetime [and] he was a badass democratic state legislature. My heart was broken but fulfilled to know I could carry his name beside my dad['s] through every credit."

Miley continued by sharing more firsts she experienced during her time on "Hannah Montana."

"I experienced falling in love for the first time in those years," she wrote. "Embarrassingly started my period in a pair of white capris of course on the day a 'cute guy' was cast [and] asked to have lunch with me. Instead I spent it in the bathroom with my mom sobbing [and] scrambling to find a pair of fresh denim."

The "Wrecking Ball" singer said she has "gained so many friends" on the show, noting that her co-stars Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso and Jason Earles became her "family."

"I was seeing them more than my own," Miley explained. "Well besides my dad who I drove to work with everyday [sic] until my mom let me buy a Prius. Which then I was only 15 with a permit so my co-pilot was my grandmother 'Mammie' who ran my fan club MileyWorld out of the dressing room kitchen I shared with my dad."

Miley then recalled the final day of shooting the series in 2011, a day in which she said she'll "never forget."

"It was bittersweet to know I would be leaving you (a huge piece of me) behind in Stage 9, which is where I say I grew up when asked," she wrote. "It was my home."

The "Party In the USA" added that it was an "honor" to play Hannah.

"I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to any [and] everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty [and] deepest appreciation until the end," Miley wrote, before thanking Disney, the show's cast and crew as well as her friends and family.

Miley concluded, "Not a day goes by I forget where I came from. A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And that they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana. Forever, Miley."

In the post's caption, Miley wrote, "Dear @HannahMontana, I still love you 15 years later. #HMForever."

"Hannah Montana" premiered exactly 15 years ago on March 24, 2006. The anniversary quickly became a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday.

The show, which launched Miley's career, ran for four seasons on the Disney Channel before ending in 2011. The beloved series spawned two movies: a concert film in 2008 as well as 2009's "Hannah Montana: The Movie."