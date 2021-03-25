Teen Girls Arrested for Murder of Uber Eats Driver in Botched Stun Gun Carjacking

NBC/GoFundMe

Video shows the 13 and 15-year-old being pulled from the back of the flipped car, the driver's body thrown on the pavement.

Two teenage girls face felony murder charges after an Uber Eats driver was killed in a botched carjacking attempt.

Mohammad Anwar, 66, was making a food delivery around 4 PM near Nationals Park in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday, when he was attacked by the 13 and 15-year-old armed with a stun gun, police said.

Witnesses said the grandfather struggled with the girls inside the car before it crashed, flipping it onto its side.

Video footage obtained by NBC4 show the immediate aftermath: two National Guard troops who just happened to be nearby rush to the scene and pull the two girls from the back of the car, its wheels still spinning.

Anwar, who was thrown from the vehicle, could be seen lying on the pavement nearby.

He suffered several broken bones and severe head trauma; he was rushed to hospital but later died there.

The teens appeared in court on Wednesday, when prosecutors alleged they were trying to steal the Honda Accord before the fatal crash.

Prosecutors said during the struggle, Anwar became wedged between the car door and the driver's seat as the teens set the gear into drive, WUSA9 reported.

Showing witness video to the court, they claimed the car then sped down Van Street with the door open and Anwar hanging from it; the car hit something, causing the door to swing back and slam him.

Turning right down N Street SE, the car eventually smashed into two parked cars, flinging Anwar clear. At some stage during the altercation, prosecutors claim he was shot with the taser at least once.

The judge concluded the teens posed a substantial risk to persons and property, and were also flight risks; he ordered them detained until their next hearing on March 31.

Anwar leaves behind a wife, three adult children, and four grandchildren.

According to a GoFundMe, he was the financial provider for his devastated family.

"Mohammad Anwar was a hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family," his niece wrote. "He was simply at work yesterday evening, providing for his family, when his life was tragically taken in an appalling act of violence."

"The details are still being investigated, however we know that Anwar was working on an UberEats delivery when two assailants attempted to carjack him in Navy Yard."



"Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one. He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love, and miss him dearly."



"Words can not describe how our family is feeling currently. Devastation, confusion, shock, anger, heartache, and anguish are just a few that come to mind. We will carry him with us always, but it doesn't take the pain away of losing him so tragically and so unexpectedly soon."

The fund, which will help the family's loss of earnings as well as paying for a traditional Islamic funeral, has already raised almost $100k.