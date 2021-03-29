Alabama Shakes Drummer Steve Johnson Arrested on Child Abuse Charges

Limestone Sheriff

The musician was indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.

Alabama Shakes bandmember Steve Johnson has been arrested on child abuse charges.

According to news outlets, Johnson -- the 35-year-old drummer for the Grammy Award-winning rock band -- was arrested on Wednesday in Limestone County, Alabama and was taken to the Limestone County Jail. His bail is set at $21,500.

Johnson's arraignment date is set for April 7.

TooFab has reached out to reps for Alabama Shakes for comment.

In September 2019, Johnson was arrested for violating a domestic violence protection order, which was filed by his ex-wife. As reported by WHNT at the time, Johnson's ex-wife accused him of threatening and harassing her as well as breaking into her home, choking her and stalking her.

Johnson pleaded guilty in March 2020. He received a one-year suspended jail sentence and 24 months on probation.

Alabama Shakes, an Athens, Alabama-based rock band that was formed in 2009, has been inactive since 2018. The group went on hiatus after lead singer Brittany Howard decided to pursue a solo career. In addition to Johnson and Howard, Alabama Shakes also included guitarist Heath Fogg and bassist Zac Cockrell.

The band has been nominated for nine Grammys and won four, taking home the awards for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Music Album in 2016 as well as Best American Roots Performance in 2018.