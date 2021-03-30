Alex Trebek's Daughter Says Family Hasn't Watched Jeopardy Since His Death

Instagram

"To me it was his show, and it's difficult for me to carry on on the show," explained Nicky Trebek.

Alex Trebek's daughter revealed how difficult it was been for the family since the "Jeopardy" host passed away.

During an emotional interview with Gayle King on Tuesday's "CBS This Morning," Nicky Trebeck, 55, was asked if she had been viewing the game show as of late with the rotating roster of guest hosts filling in for her father.

"Well, to be honest, I have not watched one and my family -- we haven't watched any at all," she began. "It's -- when I resigned from the show in November just after he passed before Thanksgiving -- to me it was his show, yeah know, it was his show."

"And it's difficult for me to carry on on the show."

To honor her father, Nicky explained she was putting a team together to participate in the annual PurpleStride walk, which raises awareness and money for pancreatic cancer, the disease Alex battled before his death. She also recalled the last time he was able to be a part of PurpleStride back in May 2019.

"At that time, I think we all still thought he was going to beat it," she told Gayle. "It was one of those things where -- he's invincible and so extraordinary in so many things that he does in life."

"I just want to honor his fight," she added. "I feel that Purple Stride is a way to show how much integrity he had, throughout the whole thing."

Last month, Nicky took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the two-year anniversary of when Alex announced to the world he was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

“He brought much-needed #awareness to this terrible disease and provided #hope to so many struggling," she wrote. "I'm beyond proud of him for his courage and integrity throughout his illness So I'm continuing what he started and will fight for everyone affected by pancreatic cancer."